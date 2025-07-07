Commander of the Mining Marshals, Attah John Onoja, has filed a defamation lawsuit against The Guardian Newspaper, seeking N2 billion in damages over a publication he claims is false and malicious.

FCT, Abuja — Attah John Onoja, Commander of the Mining Marshals, has instituted a defamation suit against a Nigerian print newspaper, Guardian Newspaper, seeking N2 billion in damages for a publication he claims is "false, malicious and unjustified."

Legit.ng gathered that the lawsuit was filed through his legal counsel, Adeola Adedipe, SAN. The suit seeks redress over an article published on The Guardian’s official website on June 23, 2025, titled: “Community Alleges Involvement of Mining Marshals in Illegal Mining”.

The plaintiff contends that the report defamed his character and called into question the integrity of the Mining Marshals, a newly formed security outfit tasked with combating illegal mining in Nigeria.

According to court filings, Onoja is asking the court to grant an order of exemplary damages in the sum of N2 billion as compensation for the reputational damage caused by the publication, which he insists was “broadcast to the entire world without verification or balance.”

“The publication is not only a misrepresentation of facts but a direct assault on my character and the painstaking efforts of the Mining Marshals to cleanse Nigeria’s mineral sector,” Onoja said.

“There is a need to start bringing rogue journalism to account, so as to discourage the practice of publishing unverified hogwash to mislead the public and well-meaning Nigerians," he added.

“This kind of unprofessional journalism that fails to observe the fundamental principles of fairness, accuracy, and balance not only undermines public trust but poses a direct threat to ongoing national reforms,” he said.

Fight against illegal mining in Oyo State

Legit.ng previously reported that for the past two decades, mining activities have been going on in the Iwajowa Local Government Area of Oyo State, whereas the conditions precedent to operating mining activities have not been met by the accused mining company.

Rights Lawyer, Mr Femi Aborisade, who has been a vanguard in the fight against the illegality of mining activities in Iwajowa Local Government of Oyo State, beamed a searchlight on the outlawed mining activities in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng.

Powerful individuals behind illegal mining

Legit.ng also reported that the Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake, has alleged that "powerful Nigerians" behind illegal mining are also the ones sponsoring terrorism and banditry in the country.

Alake stated that the majority of the illegal miners are not foreigners, adding that the most disturbing aspect was that most of the foreigners engaged in illegal mining in the country had no proper immigration credentials.

Alake disclosed this on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, in Abuja when he appeared before the House of Representatives Committee on Solid Minerals for the defence of the 2024 budget.

