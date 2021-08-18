An ex-gubernatorial aspirant in Imo state, Iroegbu Njoku, has emphasised the need for a president who understands the economy

Njoku, who made this known on Wednesday, August 18, in Owerri, said that the country would be saved if Buhari's successor has entrepreneurial skills

According to him, Nigerians should elect a person who has an unshakable belief in human capital development in the next general elections

Owerri, Imo - Iroegbu Njoku, a former governorship aspirant in Imo state, has advised Nigerians to elect a president with entrepreneurial skills in the 2023 presidential election.

The Sun reports that Njoku said that an economically inclined president is the only hope to turn around the dwindling economic fortunes of the country.

A former governorship aspirant has said that Buhari’s successor must have entrepreneurship skills. Credit: Femi Adesina.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that Njoku, who gave the advice in Owerri on Wednesday, August 18, emphasised that no nation or country succeeds economically without investing in human capital development.

According to him, the skills would help tackle other social-economic challenges, including the insecurity and poverty challenges the country is facing.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He said:

"Many Nigerians today are lavishing in a high level of poverty. This level of poverty has contributed heavily to the growing level of insecurity in their lives and property across the country."

Njoku further stated that human capital development is the stock of knowledge, skills, know-how and other acquired personal attributes that are useful in the production process of any economy.

He added that investment in human capital is very important, adding that this is directly proportional to productivity and profitability of any economy.

The former gubernatorial aspirant said no great nation achieves economic development without first improving its capacity to become more productive and profitable.

Njoku also noted that productivity is dependent not only on physical infrastructure and economic policies but on the capability and culture of the people to constructively use these vectors to increase and sustain high productivity and profitability.

Governor Wike says he is not aware of Atiku’s presidential ambition

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, reacted following the speculations that the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has begun scheming to become the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

It was reported that Wike said on Friday, August 13, said he is not aware that the ex-number two citizen of the country wants to vie for the 2023 presidency.

Wike made the assertion while speaking as a guest on the Africa Independent Television’s Programme (AIT), Focus Nigeria, in Port Harcourt.

Source: Legit.ng