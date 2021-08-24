Ahmad Lawan, president of the Senate, has called for benefit of the doubt for repentant Boko Haram insurgents.

According to the Senate president who said the repentant terrorists should be given the benefit of doubt, all suspects who surrendered were not the same.

He argued that some are genuine and should not be mixed up with those who are surrendering for ulterior motives

A message has been sent to Nigerians concerning repentant terrorists. The message was sent by no other person than Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

The lawmaker said Nigerians must be cautious in accepting them back. He said measures must be put in place to ensure that the repentant insurgents are genuine, The Cable reports.

Ahmad Lawan has called for benefit of the doubt for repentant Boko Haram insurgents. Photo: Ahmad Lawan/HQ Nigeria Army

Source: Facebook

Going further, he posited that Nigeria needs a policy on how to deal with repentant criminals, Punch Newspaper added.

He said:

“We need to screen those who are genuine and those who may just follow in for some reasons, but I do not subscribe to the idea of saying forget about people who are surrendering, all of them are criminals and the rest of it.

“I believe that we should give people the benefit of the doubt, but we should also be very circumspect on those who may not be genuine in this, but we should accept people when they come and take the appropriate measures, get the right strategies on how to deal with the reintegration of such people into the community.”

