Eric Chelle has explained the viral incident that saw him repeatedly doused with water during AFCON 2023

The incident occurred during the quarter-final game between the host nation Ivory Coast, and Mali, which was coached by Chelle in that competition

The current Super Eagles coach has now disclosed that many people now call him 'water man' after that incident

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has finally explained the viral moment that saw him repeatedly doused with water during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast.

The unusual moment occurred during Mali's tense quarter-final game against the host nation, Ivory Coast.

Eric Chelle is being doused with water at AFCON 2023 (L), Chelle watches from the touchline during Nigeria vs Tanzania at AFCON 2025. Photo: caf_online, Abdel Majid BZIOUAT

Source: Getty Images

The match ended in heartbreak for Chelle and Mali as they were eliminated after losing on a penalty shootout to the Ivory Coast.

Chelle reacts to AFCON 2023 viral moment

When clips of Chelle being doused with water on his head emerged after the game, some fans believed that the coach couldn't believe what he just witnessed and was struggling with the heat of the moment.

However, that wasn't the case as Chelle has now disclosed that the viral moment was linked to a serious health challenge he faced shortly before the start of AFCON 2023.

Speaking in an interview with journalist Osasu Obayiuwana, and quoted on BSN Sports, and The Observer, Chelle explained that he underwent cardiac surgery in France ahead of AFCON 2023.

According to him, the viral moment was precautionary measures from his assistant during moments of extreme pressure, like what he faced during the quarter-final clash between the Ivory Coast and Mali at AFCON 2023.

Eric Chelle speaks during a press conference ahead of Nigeria vs Mozambique Round of 16 clash at AFCON 2025. Photo: Issam Zerrok/Hans Lucas/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Chelle said, "Everyone calls me 'water man' because of that match. Do you know the story behind that?

“Before the tournament, I had ­surgery in France due to a cardiac problem. These were issues relating to that which led to them pouring water on me, to revive me.”

AFCON 2025: Eric Chelle says he's calmer

After the experience of AFCON 2023, Chelle says that he has adopted a completely different attitude for AFCON 2025. Chelle, who was recently named in the Team of the Group Stage, is getting ready to lead the Super Eagles as they prepare to face Mozambique in the Round of 16.

“There is a lot of pressure for sure, but I’m calm, I’m cool; the players are good. I can say that I am calmer than I was during the last AFCON.

“I have to be very focused on the players' attitude and their behaviour. This is the best time for that. We need to have everybody at 100%.

“Every day I work, I have my vision; sometimes it’s very good, sometimes it’s bad. Now I have a headache, because everybody can play [in the team]. I’m very happy to stay in Fez because the town is calm, ﻿we are focused, we have our pitch to train, even though it is cold.”

Chelle provides injury updates on 2 players

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has provided the latest injury updates on two of his players after the 3-1 win over the Cranes of Uganda.

Nigeria maintained a perfect record throughout the group stage, beating Tanzania 2-1, Tunisia 3-1, and wrapping it up with a 3-1 win over Uganda.

Source: Legit.ng