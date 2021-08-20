Foreign countries have been urged by Lai Mohammed to come to the aid of Nigeria in fighting Boko Haram terrorists

The information minister said the countries should come and help Nigeria because Terrorism has no boundary

Going further, pointing to the take over of Afghanistan by the Talibans, said fighting terrorism is not an easy thing

The United States of America and other developed countries have been urged to come to the aid of Nigeria in fighting terrorism.

The call was made by Lai Mohammed, minister of information and culture, The Cable reports.

According to him, terrorism has no boundary and no part of the world is safe if it is allowed to thrive. He argued that global support would go a long way in stamping out the menace.

He said this on Friday, August 20 in Washington DC during his ongoing engagement with global media outlets, think tanks and influencers, Punch Newspaper added.

He said:

“Terrorism is global and has no boundary. For the world to be saved, every corner of the world must be saved. We can see from the example of the US, where Taliban takes over Afghanistan, a pointer to how difficult it is to fight terrorism driven by ideology."

Lai Mohammed gives update on repentant Boko Haram members

Meanwhile, the federal government has revealed why it can't prosecute to kill repentant Boko Haram terrorists.

The government spokesman and minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said.

Arewa elders reject Boko Haram repentant members

Meanwhile, the Arewa Consultative Forum has kicked against the reintegration of repentant Boko Haram insurgents into society.

The national chairman of the group, Chief Audu Ogbeh, said the repentant Boko Haram members should be prosecuted for the crimes committed against Nigerians.

Ogbeh said this in a statement released by the spokesman of the ACF, Emmanuel Yawe, and seen by Legit.ng on Tuesday, August 17.

Nigerian Army's stance on repentant terrorists

On its part, the Nigerian Army has cleared the air on why it cannot kill surrendered Boko Haram terrorists as some Nigerians have demanded.

Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu, the Army spokesperson, said a global convention which Nigeria is signatory does not give room for that.

Nwachukwu further explained that it is not within the powers of the military to prosecute the terrorists.

