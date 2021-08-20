More details are emerging on the large numbers of Boko Haram members who recently surrendered to the Nigerian military

The Nigerian government says international conventions prevent the military from killing the terrorists who surrendered without prosecution

The government, however, promised to ensure that those who have surrendered are genuine and not harmful to other members of the society

Washington - The minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, has stated that repentant Boko Haram members can be prosecuted.

Mohammed on Saturday, August 21, in Washington DC stated a report claiming he said the federal government cannot prosecute repentant insurgents was misleading because he was quoted out of context.

According to The Guardian, the minister however noted that repentant insurgents cannot be shot without profiling and prosecution because it is against the best global practice.

His words:

“You cannot just shoot them because there are international conventions that give rights also to prisoners of war

“What the military is doing is that, when they surrender, they profile them to ensure that they are genuine and reintegrate them into the society.’’

PM News reports that the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has called on the federal government and the Nigerian Army to resettle the repentant terrorists in a related development.

MURIC in a statement on Thursday, August 19 said the terrorists should be treated like lost brothers that are newly found.

It suggested they should be trained in vocations that can enable them to cater to themselves and their families in the future.

Arewa elders reject Boko Haram repentant members

Meanwhile, the Arewa Consultative Forum has kicked against the reintegration of repentant Boko Haram insurgents into society.

The national chairman of the group, Chief Audu Ogbeh, said the repentant Boko Haram members should be prosecuted for the crimes committed against Nigerians.

Ogbeh said this in a statement released by the spokesman of the ACF, Emmanuel Yawe, and seen by Legit.ng on Tuesday, August 17.

Nigerian Army's stance on repentant terrorists

On its part, the Nigerian Army has cleared the air on why it cannot kill surrendered Boko Haram terrorists as some Nigerians have demanded.

Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu, the Army spokesperson, said a global convention which Nigeria is signatory does not give room for that.

Nwachukwu further explained that it is not within the powers of the military to prosecute the terrorists.

