The commander of the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) has shared his thoughts on Boko Haram members who recently surrendered

Maj-Gen Abdul Khalifah Ibrahim warned troops to be very cautious when dealing with the surrendered insurgents

Ibrahim in a statement on Thursday, August 19, appealed to the soldiers to remain on high alert and be very cautious

Maj-Gen Abdul Khalifah Ibrahim, the commander of the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) has urged troops to abide by the international laws of armed conflict at all times.

PR Nigeria reports that Ibrahim made the disclosure in a statement signed by Colonel Muhammad Dole, the chief of military public information on Thursday, August 19.

The Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) has urged troops to abide by the international laws of armed conflict over surrendered Boko Haram terrorists. Photo credit: @govborno

Source: Facebook

The MNJTF commande speaking during a visit to Sector 1 MNJTF HQ in Moura Cameroon and Sector 2 HQ in Bagasola Chad warned troops against complacency.

He called on the soldiers to remain on high alert and to be very cautious when dealing with the surrendered insurgents.

In another report by TVC News, the commander noted that the MNJTF HQ are carefully studying the development to enable them give direction on it.

While praising the officers and men for their courage, resilience and service, the commander, however, called for renewed vigour.

Lai Mohammed gives update on repentant Boko Haram members

Earlier, the federal government revealed why it can't prosecute to kill repentant Boko Haram terrorists.

The government spokesman and minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said this in an interview on Friday, August 20.

His words:

“You cannot just shoot them because there are international conventions that give rights also to prisoners of war."

Arewa elders reject Boko Haram repentant members

Meanwhile, the Arewa Consultative Forum has kicked against the reintegration of repentant Boko Haram insurgents into society.

The national chairman of the group, Chief Audu Ogbeh, said the repentant Boko Haram members should be prosecuted for the crimes committed against Nigerians.

Ogbeh said this in a statement released by the spokesman of the ACF, Emmanuel Yawe, and seen by Legit.ng on Tuesday, August 17.

We may not accept repentant insurgents into our communities - Borno monarchs tell army

In a related development, traditional and religious leaders in Borno have said it would be difficult to reintegrate repentant Boko Haram members into their communities following the advice given to the Nigerian Army by Senator Ali Ndume.

The leaders expressed fear over the de-radicalisation of repentant members of Boko Haram by the Nigerian Army under its Safe Corridor programme.

Shehu of Borno, Abubakar El-Kanemi, said the idea is a welcomed one, but that the people would continue to be haunted by the horrors of the 12-year insurgency, especially residents of communities where the repentant insurgents are to be incorporated.

Source: Legit