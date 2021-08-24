Villagers in northern Nigeria have started stockpiling guns and other weapons to fight bandits terrorising them

The villages have reportedly stockpiled assault rifles since most cannot go about their legitimate business again

According to the villagers, they resorted to self-help because security operatives have not been deployed to protect them

Daily Trust is reporting that some communities in northwest and north central have started resulting to self-help in the battle against bandits, terrorists and other criminalas.

As a result of this, they have started contributing money to buy guns and other weapons to protect themselves.

According to the report, wealthy individuals are also reportedly buying personal guns to protect themselves against aggression or buying weapons for groups.

Villagers in northern Nigeria are now stockpiling arms for self-defence. Photo: Nigeria Army

Source: Facebook

The news outlet added that villagers in Niger, Zamfara, Kaduna, Plateau and Katsina states are on the lead of this type of self-help..

It reported further that community leaders and residents said they resorted to self-help because security operatives have not been deployed to protect them or the few deployed are overstretched.

While some communities bought Dane guns, others buy pistols, revolvers, pump-action and in some cases AK-47 rifles.

Lai Mohammed says repentant Boko Haram members can be prosecuted

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, stated that repentant Boko Haram members can be prosecuted.

Mohammed on Saturday, August 21, in Washington DC stated a report claiming he said the federal government cannot prosecute repentant insurgents was misleading because he was quoted out of context.

The minister however noted that repentant insurgents cannot be shot without profiling and prosecution because it is against the best global practice.

Arewa elders reject Boko Haram repentant members

Meanwhile, the Arewa Consultative Forum has kicked against the reintegration of repentant Boko Haram insurgents into society.

The national chairman of the group, Chief Audu Ogbeh, said the repentant Boko Haram members should be prosecuted for the crimes committed against Nigerians.

Ogbeh said this in a statement released by the spokesman of the ACF, Emmanuel Yawe, and seen by Legit.ng on Tuesday, August 17.

Nigerian Army's stance on repentant terrorists

On its part, the Nigerian Army has cleared the air on why it cannot kill surrendered Boko Haram terrorists as some Nigerians have demanded.

Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu, the Army spokesperson, said a global convention which Nigeria is signatory does not give room for that.

Nwachukwu further explained that it is not within the powers of the military to prosecute the terrorists.

