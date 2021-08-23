The EFCC has confirmed breaking into the apartment of Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Dorathy Bachor

However, the anti-graft agency said the move become necessary has its operatives pursuing suspected internet fraudsters were denied entry

The agency said nine suspected internet fraudsters were eventually arrested in the block of flats housing Dorathy’s apartment

Lagos, Nigeria - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reacted to the allegation that some of its operatives broke into the residence of the Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Dorathy Bachor.

In a statement posted on its official Facebook page on Monday, August 23, the commission confirmed the presence of its operatives at Dorathy's house.

The EFCC has reacted to the allegation that some of its operatives broke into the residence of the BBN star, Dorathy Bachor. Photo credit: Instagram/thedorathybachor, Facebook/EFCC

The anti-graft agency further explained that its operatives broke into the BBN star’s house because they were refused entry.

Nine internet fraud suspects

The EFCC said its operatives from the Lagos command, acting on verified intelligence, executed a Search Warrant at a block of flats located in the Lekki area of Lagos on Monday, August, 23, during which nine internet fraud suspects were arrested.

The statement read:

“Ms Bachor’s apartment happened to be one of the flats in the building.

“EFCC operatives had knocked on her entrance door, identified themselves as being from the Commission on a mission to execute a Search Warrant. But they were refused entry, for several minutes by Bachor’s sister.

“The operatives were left with no choice than to force their way in, lest suspects escape or destroy vital evidence."

The EFCC said nine alleged internet fraud suspects were apprehended in the block of flats housing Dorathy’s apartment.

Dorathy not present during operation

Also, the EFCC said contrary to the information making the rounds on social media, Dorathy was not present during the operation.

The anti-graft agency added that the stories about her coming out half-naked among other "fantastical details appear to have been invented to fit the pattern she and other internet-fueled stars so desperately want to push about the EFCC."

Meanwhile, the EFCC noted that "law-abiding citizens have no reason to refuse the execution of a validly obtained Search Warrant".

