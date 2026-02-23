Nigerians across all 36 states, including Abuja, are being told by the Federal Government that they can now collect electricity meters and have them installed free of charge

Officials confirm that this initiative is part of a wider reform programme designed to close the country’s seven million meter gap

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, stresses that no consumer should pay any fee, warning that violators will face prosecution

The Federal Government reports that Nigerians in all 36 states, including Abuja, can walk into the nearest electricity supply office to request a free meter and installation.

Officials state that this initiative is part of a nationwide reform programme aimed at closing Nigeria’s estimated seven million electricity meter gap.

How to Collect Free Electricity Meter and Get It Installed in Your House Without Paying Anything

FG intensifies efforts in January 2026

In January 2026, the Federal Government intensifies efforts to deliver free electricity meter installation across Nigeria’s power sector. Authorities warn electricity distribution companies against extorting consumers during the deployment process. The government commits to deploying 3.4 million smart meters nationwide under the World Bank–funded Distribution Sector Recovery Programme.

Minister of power issues warning

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, makes the government’s position clear during an inspection in Lagos. He inspects a newly imported batch of 500,000 smart meters at APM Terminals, Apapa. Adelabu stresses that consumers must not pay any fee for meter supply or installation. He describes any request for payment as “illegal and unacceptable” and warns that officials who violate this directive will face prosecution.

FG bans meter installation charges

Punch reported that the Federal Government bans electricity distribution companies and installers from collecting any form of payment for meters. Adelabu issues the warning during his visit to Apapa Port Command of the Nigerian Customs Service, where he is received by Area Controller Emmanuel Oshoba. He expresses satisfaction over the importation of another tranche of 500,000 smart meters under DISREP.

Adelabu says:

“I want to mention that it is unprecedented that these meters are to be installed and distributed to consumers free of charge—free of charge! Nobody should collect money from any consumer. It is an illegality. It is an offence for the officials of distribution companies across Nigeria to request a dime before installation; even the indirect installers cannot ask consumers for a dime.”

Progress of meter deployment

Reports confirm that the programme has already delivered close to one million meters into the country. Installers have deployed about 150,000 meters to customers across different regions. The latest consignment marks a significant increase in delivery momentum, raising expectations of faster progress in addressing long-standing metering challenges.

How consumers can apply in Lagos

Electricity distribution companies are providing additional online channels for customers to apply. For example, EkoDisco announces on its Facebook page in 2025 that:

“All Band A and B customers are eligible to apply for a free prepaid meter under the MAF Tranche B.”

Eligible customers are instructed to visit webportal.ekedc.com to register or log in to their account. New customers are directed to webportal.ekedc.com/#/newConnection to begin the process.

The Federal Government confirms that free electricity meter installation remains a cornerstone of Nigeria’s power sector reform. Consumers are reminded that they should not pay any charges for meter supply or installation. Authorities emphasise that strict compliance is expected from all distribution companies, with sanctions awaiting violators.

