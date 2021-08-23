The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has finally spoken up after they were lambasted on social media by BBNaija star, Dorathy

In a statement shared on their social media page, the commission claimed that they knocked on Dorathy’s door but her sister refused them entry

The EFCC also claimed that nine alleged internet fraudsters were arrested in Dorathy’s block of flats

On Monday, August 23, 2021, BBNaija star, Dorathy Bachor, called out men to the EFCC for allegedly barging into her home during ungodly hours, leaving her family traumatized.

The EFCC then took to their official Instagram page to react to the claims in a lengthy statement.

In the note, it was claimed by the commission that they executed a search at a block of flats located in Lekki based on verified intelligence they received.

EFCC denies Dorathy's claims. Photos: @thedorathybachor, @officialefcc

Source: Instagram

According to them, Dorathy happened to live in one of the flats and they knocked and identified themselves but were refused entry by the reality star’s sister. They added that they were left with no choice but to force their way in.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Their note reads in part:

“Ms. Bachor’s apartment happened to be one of the flats in the building. EFCC operatives had knocked on her entrance door, identified themselves as being from the Commission on a mission to execute a Search Warrant. But they were refused entry, for several minutes by Bachor’s sister. The operatives were left with no choice than to force their way in.”

The EFCC also denied claims that Dorathy was half-unclad and stated that she was not even present during the operation.

In their words:

“Contrary to the information making the rounds in the social media, Ms. Bachor was not present during the operation and the anti- EFCC stories about her coming out half-naked among other fantastical details appear to have been invented to fit the pattern she and other internet-fueled stars so desperately want to push about the EFCC.”

The commission also noted that nine alleged internet fraudsters were apprehended in the block of flats where the reality star lived.

See their post below:

Nigerians react

l.tobiloba:

"But was the warrant specifically issued to search her house? She needs to consult Falana chamber to sue them, what nonsense."

Kennedyexcel:

"Unprofessional security agency wey don turn to Sars, Una go dey disturb people wey dey knack dey break their doors ..."

Tha_mentalist:

"I really hope Dorothy proceeds with legal action if her story is true."

Naija_rich_kids:

"You should apologize for raiding her house instead of trying to defend rubbish. Raiding an innocent persons house in the middle of the night and questioning their reaction is wickedness! So anybody armed person can come knocking in the middle of the night claiming to be EFCC and you think people should just let them in if they are innocent? Ridiculous."

Interesting.

BBNaija Dorathy reacts to the photo of a bride who looks like her

It all started when a photo of a couple at their wedding ceremony surfaced online.

The bride in the photo looked like Dorathy and many found it hard not to believe it was not the reality star.

The BBNaija star took to her Instagram story channel to refute claims that she is the one in the photo and to also tell people to stop tagging her.

Source: Legit Nigeria