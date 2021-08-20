A property belonging to Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso has reportedly been sealed by the EFCC in Kano state

An emerging report indicates that the commission took the step following the petition filed by some members of the family of Ismaila Gwarzo, a former national security adviser

The petition borders on the controversy surrounding the alleged sale of the building to Kwankwaso, a former Kano governor

Kano, Kano state - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has sealed off a property belonging to Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso in Kano state, Daily Trust reported.

The newspaper said one of those around when the operatives of the EFCC came to seal off the building said they were told that the sealing was a follow up on a petition sent to the commission by some members of the family of Ismaila Gwarzo, a former national security adviser.

The person whose name was not mentions said the family members had alleged that one Abdullahi Muazu Gwarzo (Baba Gandu), a former MD of the defunct REMASAB in Kano, sold the property belonging to the family to Kwankwaso and refused to remit the money to the family.

EFCC yet to react

Legit.ng gathers that the EFCC is yet to react to its latest action on the property.

However, Daily Trust noted that the anti-graft agency was investigating Kwankwaso over an allegation of diversion of local government funds amounting to N3.08billion.

In a petition, one Barrister Mustapha Danjuma, who wrote on behalf of Engineer Abubakar Maisha’ani and Alhaji Najumai Garba Kobo, had alleged that Kwankwaso received contributions of N70 million from each of the 44 local government councils towards his presidential primary in 2015, The Punch also reported.

A former governor of Kano, Kwankwaso represented Kano Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly between 2011 and 2015.

