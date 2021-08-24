Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), returned to BBNaija star, Dorathy’s home after they were called out on social media

Dorathy had earlier called out the EFCC on her page for barging into her home during ungodly hours, leaving members of her household traumatized

After the EFCC addressed the issue online, they also returned to the reality star’s apartment, going by an Instagram live video captured by Dorathy’s sister

A video was recently captured on social media showing the moment EFCC operatives returned to BBNaija star, Dorathy’s home after she called them out online.

On August 23, 2021, the young lady had called out the commission on social media and accused them of barging into her home during ungodly hours and meeting her half-unclad, while also leaving members of her family traumatized by the incident.

The call-out soon went viral on the social media space with members of the online community berating the EFCC for their actions.

EFCC captured on video as they returned to Dorathy's home.

However, in a new development, some EFCC operatives returned to Dorathy’s home and the moment was captured on Instagram live by her sister, Cynthia.

In the short clip, the EFCC officials were seen with Dorathy’s family and one of their men ordered them to stop speaking after it was discovered that they were being filmed.

It also appeared that one of the men knocked down the phone used in filming, thereby abruptly ending the Instagram live video.

See the viral clip below:

Nigerians react

Soon after a video of the second invasion of Dorathy’s home made the rounds online, internet users reacted to it in dismay.

A number of them called out the EFCC while others lamented the situation of things in the country. Read what some of them had to say below:

B0sun.x004_:

“Make we talk true, this country no fit better again chai!”

Donreal_blogg:

“What kind of country is this .”

Og_nezerr:

“Army go do police go do efcc go do even security sef for bank go do omo ehn♂️.”

Cato_reborn:

“EFCC is wrong but instead of admitting that they are wrong, they decided to manifest the SARS in them. Everybody is learning from Buhari's dictatorship.”

Cerisepinkoccasions:

“They went back for what exactly?.”

Asiwajulerry:

“A responsible Government agency would pen an apology note to the disturbed citizen, The power and backing given to these people by the government makes them feel invincible or what??”

Deevally:

“Just Imagine the audacity.”

Nawa o.

EFCC accuses Dorathy of lying, says she wasn't present during raid of her flat

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reacted to the allegation that some of its operatives broke into the residence of the Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Dorathy Bachor.

In a statement posted on its official Facebook page on Monday, August 23, the commission confirmed the presence of its operatives at Dorathy's house.

The anti-graft agency further explained that its operatives broke into the BBN star’s house because they were refused entry.

