Students of the Peace and Conflict Resolution Department at the Taraba state university are mourning the demise of one of their colleague

The deceased student, Patience Samson reportedly died shortly after receiving treatment for an undisclosed illness

The authorities in the university have promised to provide more details about the sad incident when more facts emerge

A 200-level student of the Taraba State University was found dead in her hostel on Sunday, August 22.

Channel TV reported that the student identified as Patience Samson was in the Peace and Conflict Resolution Department of the institution.

Patience Samson’s death came as a shock to her fellow students. Photo: Faculty of Engineering, Taraba State University Jalingo, Nigeria.

Source: Facebook

She was rushed to the school clinic a day earlier after her fellow students discovered she was critically ill.

A source told the TV station that Samson was attended to and discharged later in the day but was found dead in her hostel the next morning.

The death of the student was confirmed by the University’s Director of Communication, Sa’ad Mohammed via a telephone interview.

He said more details regarding the student’s death will be revealed later.

According to The Sun, a source said that the body has since been removed to the mortuary while the parents of the lady have been informed.

Source: Legit Nigeria