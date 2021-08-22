Webometrics has released the July 2021 edition of its ranking of the universities and other higher education institutions across the world.

A closer look at the ranking by Legit.ng indicates that Yaba College of Technology, Federal Polytechnic Ilaro, and Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu, occupied the top spots among the polytechnics.

Yabatech, Federal Polytechnic Ilaro, and Lagos State Polytechnic have been rated as the best in Nigeria. Photo credit: Folorunsho Taiwo Victor, Federal Polytechnic Ilaro Admission Assistance

Source: Facebook

Among the top three, the Lagos State Polytechnic is the only state-owned; the other two are federal-owned polytechnics.

Legit.ng gathers that the aim of the ranking is to promote academic web presence and support the Open Access initiatives.

The ranking criteria include openness rank, impact rank, presence rank, and excellence rank, The Punch also reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Please note that both universities and polytechnics in the country were ranked together. Also, some polytechnics were ranked higher than some universities.

The list provided here extracted polytechnics from the ranking. The list of the universities can be found here.

See the list below:

Yaba College of Technology Federal Polytechnic Ilaro Lagos State Polytechnic Auchi Polytechnic Federal Polytechnic Ado-Ekiti Federal Polytechnic Nekede Owerri Federal Polytechnic Ede Federal Polytechnic Bauchi Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Abeokuta Petroleum Training Institute Effurun Air Force Institute of Technology Nigeria Institute of Management Technology IMT Enugu Federal Polytechnic Offa Federal Polytechnic Bida Federal Polytechnic Oko Kwara State Polytechnic Ilorin Federal Polytechnic Idah Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic Ikot Osurua Abia State Polytechnic (1) Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic Unwana Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa Imo State Polytechnic Umuagwo Ohaji Polytechnic Ibadan Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic Rufus Giwa Polytechnic Owo Plateau State Polytechnic Barkin Ladi Delta State Polytechnic Otefe Oghara Gateway ICT Polytechnic Saapade GAPOSA Kogi State Polytechnic Lokoja Edo State Polytechnic Usen Elechi Amadi Polytechnic Rumuola Crown Polytechnic Igbajo Polytechnic Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic Delta State Polytechnic Ogwashi Uku Heritage Polytechnic AllOver Central Polytechnic Benue State Polytechnic Ugbokolo Kaduna Polytechnic Hassan Usman Katsina Polytechnic Jigawa State Polytechnic Dutse Polytechnic Ife Covenant Polytechnic Aba Ramat Polytechnic Maiduguri Lagos City Polytechnic Temple Gate Polytechnic Interlink Polytechnic Prime Polytechnic Tower Polytechnic Fidei Polytechnic Gboko Federal Polytechnic Mubi Dorben Polytechnic Temple Gate Polytechnic Aba

Four new universities approved by Buhari

Meanwhile, the federal government has announced the approval for the establishment of four new universities to address the shortfall in technology, medicine and nutrition in Nigeria.

The minister of education, Adamu Adamu, who was represented by the ministry’s permanent secretary, Sonny Echono, disclosed this at a media briefing in Abuja on Monday, June 21.

President Muhammadu Buhari also approved N18 billion for the establishment of the four specialised universities.

ASUU threatens to embark on fresh strike

In another report, lecturers in public universities across the country are threatening to embark on a fresh industrial action.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) issued the threat when it accused Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, of refusing to pay the salaries and remittance of over 1000 staff for 13 months.

This is contained in a press statement issued by Lazarus Maigoro, the ASUU chairman, the University of Jos chapter.

Source: Legit.ng