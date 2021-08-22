Full List: Yabatech, Ilaro Poly Emerge Top in New Ranking of Nigerian Polytechnics
Education

Full List: Yabatech, Ilaro Poly Emerge Top in New Ranking of Nigerian Polytechnics

by  Nurudeen Lawal

Webometrics has released the July 2021 edition of its ranking of the universities and other higher education institutions across the world.

A closer look at the ranking by Legit.ng indicates that Yaba College of Technology, Federal Polytechnic Ilaro, and Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu, occupied the top spots among the polytechnics.

Yabatech, Federal Polytechnic Ilaro, and Lagos State Polytechnic have been rated as the best in Nigeria. Photo credit: Folorunsho Taiwo Victor, Federal Polytechnic Ilaro Admission Assistance
Source: Facebook

Among the top three, the Lagos State Polytechnic is the only state-owned; the other two are federal-owned polytechnics.

Legit.ng gathers that the aim of the ranking is to promote academic web presence and support the Open Access initiatives.

The ranking criteria include openness rank, impact rank, presence rank, and excellence rank, The Punch also reported.

Please note that both universities and polytechnics in the country were ranked together. Also, some polytechnics were ranked higher than some universities.

The list provided here extracted polytechnics from the ranking. The list of the universities can be found here.

See the list below:

  1. Yaba College of Technology
  2. Federal Polytechnic Ilaro
  3. Lagos State Polytechnic
  4. Auchi Polytechnic
  5. Federal Polytechnic Ado-Ekiti
  6. Federal Polytechnic Nekede Owerri
  7. Federal Polytechnic Ede
  8. Federal Polytechnic Bauchi
  9. Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Abeokuta
  10. Petroleum Training Institute Effurun
  11. Air Force Institute of Technology Nigeria
  12. Institute of Management Technology IMT Enugu
  13. Federal Polytechnic Offa
  14. Federal Polytechnic Bida
  15. Federal Polytechnic Oko
  16. Kwara State Polytechnic Ilorin
  17. Federal Polytechnic Idah
  18. Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic Ikot Osurua
  19. Abia State Polytechnic
  20. (1) Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic Unwana
  21. Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa
  22. Imo State Polytechnic Umuagwo Ohaji
  23. Polytechnic Ibadan
  24. Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic
  25. Rufus Giwa Polytechnic Owo
  26. Plateau State Polytechnic Barkin Ladi
  27. Delta State Polytechnic Otefe Oghara
  28. Gateway ICT Polytechnic Saapade GAPOSA
  29. Kogi State Polytechnic Lokoja
  30. Edo State Polytechnic Usen
  31. Elechi Amadi Polytechnic Rumuola
  32. Crown Polytechnic
  33. Igbajo Polytechnic
  34. Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic
  35. Delta State Polytechnic Ogwashi Uku
  36. Heritage Polytechnic
  37. AllOver Central Polytechnic
  38. Benue State Polytechnic Ugbokolo
  39. Kaduna Polytechnic
  40. Hassan Usman Katsina Polytechnic
  41. Jigawa State Polytechnic Dutse
  42. Polytechnic Ife
  43. Covenant Polytechnic Aba
  44. Ramat Polytechnic Maiduguri
  45. Lagos City Polytechnic
  46. Temple Gate Polytechnic
  47. Interlink Polytechnic
  48. Prime Polytechnic
  49. Tower Polytechnic
  50. Fidei Polytechnic Gboko
  51. Federal Polytechnic Mubi
  52. Dorben Polytechnic
  53. Temple Gate Polytechnic Aba

Four new universities approved by Buhari

Meanwhile, the federal government has announced the approval for the establishment of four new universities to address the shortfall in technology, medicine and nutrition in Nigeria.

The minister of education, Adamu Adamu, who was represented by the ministry’s permanent secretary, Sonny Echono, disclosed this at a media briefing in Abuja on Monday, June 21.

President Muhammadu Buhari also approved N18 billion for the establishment of the four specialised universities.

ASUU threatens to embark on fresh strike

In another report, lecturers in public universities across the country are threatening to embark on a fresh industrial action.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) issued the threat when it accused Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, of refusing to pay the salaries and remittance of over 1000 staff for 13 months.

This is contained in a press statement issued by Lazarus Maigoro, the ASUU chairman, the University of Jos chapter.

Source: Legit.ng

