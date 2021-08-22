The Catholic Church in Ebonyi state has been cautioned to be wary of the new university built by the Ebonyi state government

A group, the Association of Ebonyi State Indigenes in Diaspora, says the varsity handed to the church should be rejected

The group also alleged that the move by the governor is an attempt to pitch the Catholics with the Presbyterian

FCT, Abuja - The Association of Ebonyi State Indigenes in Diaspora (AESID) has rejected the donation of King David University of Medical Sciences Uburu, which it described as a "Greek offer" by the governor of the state, Dave Umahi, to the Catholic Church.

The group said if the situation is not properly managed it could lead to animosity between the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, who had claimed ownership of the new varsity, and the Catholic Church

Governor Umahi is under fire from the AESID for his recent actions. Photo credit: Ebonyi state government

Governor Umahi had announced the handing over of the King David University of Medical Sciences Uburu to the Catholic Bishops Conference recently.

Reacting to a statement signed by its president, Ambassador Paschal Oluchukwu, on Sunday, August 22, the group expressed concerns about the governor's pronouncement

It said such pronouncements are capable of not only pitching the mother church against her sister Presbyterian church but also further negate the provisions of our extant laws, create chaos and confusion and deepen animosity between the Christian faith.

According to the statement, in the public's best interest, no law permits a governor to build such a massive edifice with millions of public funds and hand same over to a people of a particular faith in a multi-religious society like Ebonyi.

Part of the statement read:

“Umahi has by this pronouncement shown that he's merely a desperate dealer trying to cover up his suspected dirty tracks by currying the favour of the largest and most populous Catholic church.

“No one, we repeat, no church or organisation for that matter, therefore, should accept any such compromised dealings from a governor like Umahi.

“For we are certain that his motives on this particular offer are as ulterior as the majority of his dealings with Ebonyi people in his past six years on the saddle as Ebonyi governor.”

Recall that Umahi recently ordered the immediate dismissal of civil servants who were absent from work on Monday, August 16 due to the sit-at-home directive of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The governor also threatened that any shop or store locked will also lose the right of occupancy of such a store.

He said IPOB had already suspended the order and wondered why people were still staying at home.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi state has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state of planting fake stories in the media.

According to Ebonyi PDP, the recent viral story claiming two PDP leaders in the state are at loggerheads was sponsored by the APC.

Legit.ng gathered that the report had claimed former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim, and former governor, Dr. Sam Egwu, are fighting over leadership control in the party.

