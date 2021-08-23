Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Whitemoney explained to Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the show host, that Tega and JMK didn’t influence his reaction to Pere’s confrontation

Explaining why he was slow to react when Pere confronted him over what he whispered to Angel, Whitemoney said he thought the 35-year-old was acting

According to Whitemoney, Pere was a good actor and he didn’t realise on time that his query about what he told Angel was a confrontation

BBNaija housemate Whitemoney has explained that he felt Pere was acting while he confronted him on Monday, August 16.

As reported on Legit.ng, pandemonium broke out among the Shine Ya Eye housemates after Pere confronted Whitemoney following a whispering game.

Whitemoney says Pere is a good actor. Photo Credit: @whitemoney_ @ pereegbiofficial

Source: Instagram

How Pere confronted Whitemoney

On Sunday, August 22, BBNaija show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu asked Whitemoney if it was Tega and JMK that spurred his reaction to Pere’s confrontation.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Whitemoney explained that he didn’t stand up to Pere because of how the ladies felt. He said he thought Pere was acting with the confrontation, considering the fact that his acting prowess was laudable.

Having realised Pere wasn’t acting in the confrontation, Whitemoney said he then reacted by aggressively exchanging words with him.

He said:

“Obviously, he’s a good actor, and when I asked if he was a character, he didn’t give me a reply..Then also, others were concerned and trying to understand what was going on, but he didn’t reply to them either. And it was in that process he tried removing his belt, which necessitated the shifting of my nut.”

Fans react

Whitemoney's explanation of what happened between him and Pere drew reactions from BBNaija fans, who thronged social media to comment on the issue.

Read some of their reactions below:

Reenyposh:

“See pere face.... Kaiii, he looks bitter…”

Officialsmarteagle:

“That pere has a bad look.”

I_miz_yhu:

“Nut shift.”

Whitemoney breaks down in tears as his team completes a task on mental health

The 29-year-old Enugu born had tears rolling down his cheeks on Friday, August 20, after his team completed its mental health task.

Explaining why he broke down in tears, Whitemoney told Saga, Nini, and Peace that the mental health task affected him on a personal level.

Whitemoney said he wasn’t just crying for himself, but other people who have had issues with their mental health as well.

Source: Legit