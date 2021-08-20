Some BBNaija housemates broke down in tears following a house task that required them to confront the issue of mental health

Shortly after the emotionally challenging task presentation, Whitemoney, Angel, Tega among others cried out their eyes

The show of emotions from the housemates made Big Brother instruct them to share hugs with each other

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) house was an emotional roller-coaster after housemates were asked to execute a task on mental health.

The task made some of the housemates come face-to-face with some personal memories about mental health that they had been quiet about.

During the presentation, each housemate came out to share their story and experience about the medical challenge while stressing the importance of addressing it more.

Whitemoney serenaded the atmosphere with a song that was specially coined to further amplify the message the housemates tried to pass across about mental health.

However, the task left some of the Shine Ya Eyes stars in an emotional state as many of them broke down in tears upon the completion of their presentation.

Whitemoney, Angel, Tega and Maria were among housemates who cried after the task.

Seeing what had played out with the housemates, Big Brother instructed every one of them to share hugs with each other while congratulating them for a job well done.

Social media users react

Some fans of the show had different reactions to the display of emotions from the housemates.

keepharyah only making the housemates cry, he make the viewer's cry too. OMO I just cried with them."

"For those people complaining about the housemates crying, y'all need to know each and everyone of us are victims of this underrated health issue, some pple might have had their share in their early years and some presently others later in life, i completely relate to why some housemates burst into tears,"

"If u watched the whole presentation u will understand why some are crying it was emotional sha."

Kayvee releases statement following withdrawal from BBNaija house

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Kayvee stirred reactions on social media after he withdrew from the show on health grounds.

The housemates had noticed that the young man had been behaving weirdly and he even displayed a few times.

Kayvee in a statement thanked his fans for their love and support and revealed that he is on the road to recovery.

