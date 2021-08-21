Big Brother Naija reality star/actor, Tobi Bakre, is set to wed the love of his life, Ani Oladosu, and has released more photos from their prewedding shoot

The Double Wahala star penned down a sweet message to his fiancee, saying he felt blessed because God had answered his prayers by bringing her into his life

The beautiful photos are the second set of prewedding photos that the reality star has shared via his Instagram page

Tobi Bakre is set to marry the love of his life, Anu Oladosu, and he has been all shades of excitement ever since the news got out.

More beautiful prewedding photos

Just when fans thought it couldn't get cuter, the Big Brother Naija reality star turned actor took to his Instagram page to share even more heart-melting photos their prewedding shoot.

The reality star celebrated his fiancee in a new post. Photo credit: @tobibakre

In this new set of photos, the couple are dressed in earth-tone outfits as they hold on to each other endearingly in the photos.

Answered prayers from God

Sharing the photos on his Instagram page, the 27-year-old accompanied them with a sweet message to Oladosu in which he described her as answered prayers.

Read the message below:

"It's so beautiful to love and be loved... Unconditionally. She thinks/knows I'm a stubborn great guy. Enroute, but not yet at the best version of me. Still learning and growing in life. But this woman right here chose to love and be with me through the whole journey. I prayed and you came. You are Here! Hence I know I'm blessed. I'm forever happy because it only gets better"

The photos which have since gone viral, have caused sweet reactions from social media users, many of whom have prayed for the union to last.

Check out some comments below:

loolasfabricsnstitches:

"Your marriage will last."

topman_tech_services:

"This is nice. Congratulations to them. You and i , God will reveal ours to us soon o. Amen."

_aniscooser:

"That’s great. The man or woman you choose to be your partner affects everything in your life. Your peace of mind, your happiness and your successes. May God help us to choose wisely."

_mmesomachukwu:

"Congratulations Tobi! I hope you both take your marriage vows seriously and make conscious sacrifices to keep your family afloat! Best of luck."

nessa_swit:

"Congratulations I pray your union last and pass the test of life."

alani114_:

"Everything in this marriage will work ijn pls don’t come back here on IG Nd tel us rubbish divorce story ooo. Na you talk say na God send am for you oo Ehn ehn."

Wedding date

Tobi had earlier released the first set of prewedding photos as he made his relationship public for the first time.

The reality star had kept his relationship under wraps for a while despite speculations from different online blogs. Well, he seems to have proven them right with the new snaps posted on his page.

The couple is set to tie the knot on August 21, 2021, at a popular beach in Lagos, going by their wedding invitation card which was shared on social media by Gist Lover’s blog.

