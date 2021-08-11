Sound Sultan' wife, Farida Fasasi, has taken to social media to pen down an emotional message following his death

Recall the singer tragically passed away on July 11, 2021, after a battle with throat cancer, at the age of 44

In a recent post shared to her Instagram page, Farida urged people to keep him alive in their hearts by letting love lead

One month after the death of Nigerian singer, Sound Sultan, his widow, Farida Fasasi remembered the late singer in a new Instagram post.

Farida mourned her husband in a new post. Photo credit: @faridafasasi

Farida's emotional message for Sound Sultan

Sharing a video collage of their photos together, Farida expressed pain and heartbreak at his demise, describing her nights as being 'cold and long' without him.

The mother of three who stated that their love was perfect, said she considers herself privileged to have been a part of his life.

She went on to urge others to keep him alive in their hearts by letting love lead.

Her message reads:

"On the 11th of July 2021 my world went pitch black, it's been a month and still I can see no color. ⁣It still feels like a bad dream... how is this my fate?. Living without you has to be the worst punishment life has thrown my way. ⁣My dear Aboo, my nights have been so long and cold since you left me. My sweet gentle husband, the love of my entire life, my world. Thank you for giving me the best of yourself for the past years. Our love was truly perfect and I am totally lost without you. ⁣I have been told that this is the will of God but I'm still struggling with it. Lanre, I'm struggling daily!!... Time heals right??... Hmmm! ⁣I wish to use this medium to thank everyone for the immense support and all the kind words towards our family. I do not take this for granted. Lanre was truly the best guy and I count it a privilege to have shared my life with him. ⁣Let's keep him alive in our hearts by letting love lead. Love is the only true religion and Lanre's life is a perfect example.⁣"

See post below:

Reactions

dareynow:

"Only God can truly comfort you sis."

stevebabaeko:

"May God continue to strengthen you."

babadeeninja:

"God bless you dear, May Allah continue to strengthen you."

Sound Sultan's death

The Nigerian entertainment industry was thrown into mourning after the singer and songwriter passed away.

The family sent out an official statement which was shared on Instagram by Efe Omoregbe who is 2baba's manager.

According to him, Sound Sultan died on the morning of Sunday, July 11. He was said to have had a battle with angioimmunoblastic t-cell lymphoma.

