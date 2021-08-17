Popular Nigerian reality star, Tobi Bakre, has found love with his bae, Anu Oladosu, and they are set to make things official

The former BBNaija star shared pre-wedding photos of himself and his wife-to-be on his Instagram page to the joy of fans

The wedding invitation card of the couple also recently surfaced online and they are set to tie the knot on August 21, 2021

Nigerian socialite and former BBNaija star, Tobi Bakre, recently took to social media to show off his beautiful bae, Anu Oladosu, as she shared their lovely pre-wedding photos.

The young man had kept his relationship under wraps for a while despite speculations from different online blogs. Well, he seems to have proven them right with the new snaps posted on his page.

In one of the snaps, Tobi was seen holding his woman’s hand as he suspended in the air. According to him, he jumped but didn’t land because someone caught him.

See the post below:

Tobi also shared another photo on his Instagram story. See below:

BBNaija's Tobi set to get married to bae. Photo: @tobibakre

Source: Instagram

The couple is set to tie the knot on August 21, 2021, at a popular beach in Lagos, going by their wedding invitation card which was shared on social media by Gist Lover’s blog.

See a screenshot below:

Tobi Bakre's wedding invitation card. Photo: @gistlovers_blog1

Source: Instagram

Fans and colleagues celebrate with Tobi and his bae

Soon after the young man shared his pre-wedding photos and after a photo of his wedding invitation card made the rounds, fans trooped to the comment sections to react.

Read some of their comments below:

Fehintola_x:

“Awww am so happy for Tobi his such a cool guy with no drama.”

Sashadonorhair:

“Congratulations and a happily married home♥️.”

Lalaakindoju:

“ there was a caught!”

Mrmacaroni1:

“Congratulations my bro ❤️❤️.”

Dadaboyehiz:

“And Someone said no one would love Mr JUMPMAN Mr choke a horse Tobi ... my brother dey jump dey go congrats brother.”

Nice one.

Source: Legit