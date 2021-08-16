Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish have celebrated five years in marriage and about 11 years of being together

Kevin shared a stunning photo of him and his wife, and in the lovely post noted that he loves her to the moon and back

Eniko also shared a cute photo from their wedding, noting despite their growth, her love for him remains the same

Renowned comedian Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Parrish are celebrating five years of their marriage and could not be happier.

The couple originally became an item in 2009 and have been together ever since, sharing two lovely children.

Kevin Hart and wife Eniko are one of the most entertaining couples in the big time. Photo: kevinhart4real.

Source: Instagram

As they marked five years of marriage on Saturday, August 14, both went on social media to celebrate the milestone sharing lovely snaps.

Kevin shared a stunning photo of him and his wife on a couch - as he sat while she leaned back, looking stunning in a long dress.

In a simple message, the comedian referred to his wife as a hot momma, adding he loves her to the moon and back.

"Happy anniversary hot momma cheesecake... Love u to the moon and back #Harts," he wrote.

See post below:

As for his wife, Eniko, she shared a lovely photo from their wedding day, and said that as they continue to grow older, her love for him remains the same.

She wrote:

"Happy anniversary babe! As we continue to grow older and change with age, my love for you remains the same..happy to be sharing life with you.. 5 years down! Forever to go..xo #Harts."

See post below:

Despite going through difficulties like Kevin cheating and suffering a life-threatening accident, the two remain firm and continue to raise their children, including Kevin's other two from his previous marriage.

Fans celebrate couple

Many celebrated the couples' anniversary with lovely messages. Here are a few comments:

@lena.crypto13 said:

"You’re beautiful."

@iamhectorperez said:

"Power couple."

@padriack said:

"Best wishes on your anniversary from Zimbabwe Africa."

@officialkimberlydawn said:

"Happy Happy Anniversary!!! You guys are such a beautiful couple!! Cheers."

@rebeccabroxfit said:

"Happy anniversary to you guys!"

@justtrain said:

"Happy Anniversary! Love Y’all!"

@nadieb_bb said:

"Happy Anniversary to the Harts. Wishing you all a lifetime of Love and Happiness."

Kevin not yet a spaceman

Kevin Hart revealed that he turned down an offer to go to space because the risks involved outweighed the benefits he was getting.

The actor spoke about it during the latest episode of his Sirius XM show Straight From The Hart.

He further stated that the experience would have been documented from the preparation phase to the 60-90 minute trip completion.

Although Hart did not divulge how much he was offered, he emphasised that the money wasn’t important.

