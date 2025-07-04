NNPP chieftain Buba Galadima said there is no evidence Kwankwaso plans to join APC, despite widespread speculation

Galadima praised Kwankwaso’s quiet influence, noting that Nigerians are campaigning for him without prompting

Galadima criticised INEC for failing to curb early political campaigns, warning it may hinder governance

Amid growing speculation over the political future of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, a chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Buba Galadima, has set the record straight.

Speaking in a recent interview with Arise TV, Galadima firmly denied rumours that Kwankwaso is planning to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Legit.ng reports that rumours have been making the rounds that following the resignation of APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, Kwankwaso is set to join the APC ahead of the 2027 election.

Galadima: No evidence Kwankwaso is joining APC

Galadima dismissed claims suggesting that Kwankwaso had been pictured with an APC membership card, stating there is no concrete evidence to support such reports.

“We have heard a lot on social media and in the press, but nobody has provided any proof that Kwankwaso is joining APC. NNPP is a legally recognised political party, and we remain firmly where we are," he said.

Kwankwaso praised as strategic and popular

According to Galadima, the mere fact that people from all corners are speaking positively about Kwankwaso, without him saying a word, shows the politician’s growing influence.

“Kwankwaso is such a strategic leader that he doesn’t need to speak; people are campaigning for him free of charge. Everyone says he has the capacity to lead this country. What more do Nigerians need?" he said.

Galadima: All parties want him, but he remains with NNPP

Galadima claimed that the APC, PDP, and even political coalitions have tried to woo Kwankwaso, but the former Kano governor has chosen to remain “strategically” with the NNPP.

“He is steadfast. He has refused to be drawn into political games. We are staying in our party until it is strategically right to move, if at all we will,” Galadima noted.

Galadima calls out INEC over early politicking

Galadima criticised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for failing to enforce proper political conduct. He warned that early political campaigning may distract the government from delivering on its promises.

“INEC lacks the strength of character to call politicians to order. It should be time for governance, not politicking. We are giving this government an excuse not to deliver the dividends of democracy," he said.

NNPP approves alleged plan for Kwankwaso to join APC

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has expressed joy over the alleged plan that Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso wants to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The NNPP National Secretary, Oginni Olaposi, said it would be a huge relief for the party if Kwankwaso were to join the ruling APC.

Olaposi stated this while reacting to speculation that the APC national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, resigned over an alleged move by Kwankwaso to join them.

