Some bandits have lost their lives in Kaduna state following gun battle between rival groups.

Channels Television reports that those who lost their lives are about nine in number.

The clash occurred on Wednesday, August 20, in Giwa local government area of the state.

Some bandits have been killed after they engaged one another in gun battle in Kaduna.

Source: Twitter

The situation started when a notorious bandit popularly known as Godon Mota stormed Garke village with members of his gang and clashed with a rival bandit group, leading to the killing of nine persons.

The cause of the disagreement was over sharing of accumulated ransoms.

One of the groups was reported to have felt cheated by the other – a situation that led to the clash and the killings, Vanguard newspaper reports.

Bandits register with CAC, Nigeria Stock Exchange? Atiku goes fiery on FG

Meanwhile, for Atiku Abubakar, with the way bandits are gaining more sway in Nigeria, it will not be a surprise if they register with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and are enlisted at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

The former vice president said this on Thursday, August 19, at Abuja when he lamented over the rising activities of armed criminals across the country.

In his opinion, it seems Nigeria is the haven of abductors who now find criminality as a major, lucrative industry.

Five persons killed in reoccurring Plateau attacks

In Plateau, on Tuesday, August 17, gunmen killed not less than five persons while the whereabouts of four others is unknown.

The national president of the Irigwe Development Association, Ezekiel Bini, said the attackers kidnapped the missing persons.

The attack occurred around Chando-Zrrechi (Tafi-Gana) village in the Bassa local government area of the state.

Five foreign soldiers killed in Katsina

In Katsina, suspected armed bandits launched a daring attack in Jibia local government area of the northwest state.

The criminals killed seven Nigerien soldiers after the troops trailed bandits that rustled animals and crossed over to the Nigerian side of the border.

An eyewitness said that since the attack on Monday, August 16, some of the soldiers have not been accounted for.

