Five farmers have been reportedly killed by unknown assailants in Osun state as they set out to their farms

People in the community where the incident occurred are said to be panicking over the act by the unknown gunmen

Osun is the latest state to witness gruesome killings in the country after similar occurrences in Katsina, Imo and Plateau

Osogbo - The Nation newspaper is reporting that some gunmen on Friday morning, August 20 ambushed and allegedly killed five farmers on their way to farm at Modakeke community, Osun state.

According to the report, the incident happened around 7 am when the farmers were heading to their farms along Toro road in Modakeke.

The Oyetola-led Osun government is yet to issue an official statement on the incident. Photo credit: Osun state government

The incident caused tension in the community as residents and policemen visited the scene to evacuate the corpses of the farmers.

Osun police spokesperson SP Yemisi Opalola said she heard of the incident but cannot confirm the full story at the moment when she was contacted.

Oil workers killed in Imo

In Imo a few days ago, gunmen massacred some workers of Lee Engineering Company in Ohaji/Egbema local government area of Imo state.

Four of the workers died on the spot while others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

The oil workers were on transit to their oil plant in the Assa community when the hoodlums opened fire on them.

Five persons killed in reoccurring Plateau attacks

In Plateau, on Tuesday, August 17, gunmen killed not less than five persons while the whereabouts of four others is unknown.

The national president of the Irigwe Development Association, Ezekiel Bini, said the attackers kidnapped the missing persons.

The attack occurred around Chando-Zrrechi (Tafi-Gana) village in the Bassa local government area of the state.

Five foreign soldiers killed in Katsina

In Katsina, suspected armed bandits launched a daring attack in Jibia local government area of the northwest state.

The criminals killed seven Nigerien soldiers after the troops trailed bandits that rustled animals and crossed over to the Nigerian side of the border.

An eyewitness said that since the attack on Monday, August 16, some of the soldiers have not been accounted for.

