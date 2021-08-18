Suspected armed bandits have launched a daring attack in Jibia local government area of Katsina state

The criminals killed seven Nigerien soldiers after the troops trailed bandits that rustled animals and crossed over to the Nigerian side of the border

An eyewitness said that since the attack on Monday, August 16, some of the soldiers have not been accounted for

Jibia, Katsina - Armed bandits reportedly killed seven Nigerien soldiers in Jibia local government area of Katsina state.

Daily Trust reported that the attack took place on Monday, August 16, at Kadobe village about 4 kilometres from Kukar Babangida village.

It was gathered that the soldiers trailed bandits that rustled animals from Nigerien villages and crossed over to the Nigerian side of the border.

A resident who pleaded annoymity said the bandits sighted the Nigerien soldiers coming after them and killed seven, The News Wire added.

Speaking further, the resident revealed that some of the soldiers including those who called for reinforcement have not been accounted for since the attack.

Residents of border communities in banditry prone areas rely on the Nigerien soldiers for help when they come under attack from bandits.

