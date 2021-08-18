Plateau state is now the hotbed of banditry and unprovoked killings as more attacks happen almost daily

Between the night of Wednesday, August 17, and the morning of Tuesday, August 18, five persons have reportedly been killed

Within this period, at least four residents of the Bassa local government area of the state have been kidnapped

Bassa LGA, Plateau - As if the Saturday, August 14, massacre in Jos, Plateau's capital, was not enough national tragedy, armed criminals on Tuesday, August 17, dealt another devastating blow on residents in the state.

In a fresh attack around Chando-Zrrechi (Tafi-Gana) village in the Bassa LGA of the state, gunmen killed not less than five persons while the whereabouts of four others are still a mystery.

The national president of the Irigwe Development Association, Ezekiel Bini, told Punch on Wednesday, August 18, that the attackers kidnapped the missing persons.

The police are yet to make any statement on the latest killings (Photo: Government of Plateau)

Bini stated:

“Yes, the killing of the five persons is true and we are on our way to meet the governor over the continued killings in our communities in Bassa.

“Our people were attacked last night at Chando-Zrrechi and five people were killed.

“They were in their homes when the gunmen came and killed them despite the curfew imposed by the state government..."

Plateau massacre: Police commissioner speaks on identities of those behind attack

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police in plateau state, Edward Egbuka, has said that the attack on commercial vehicles in Jos on Saturday, August 14, was not the first time such an incident would occur.

According to him, the police will not engage in name-calling, because those behind the attack leading to the death of 23 persons, were miscreants and hoodlums who wanted to take advantage of the security situation in the state to cause mayhem.

The commissioner made this statement during a briefing by the heads of security agencies in the state to the Plateau state governor, Simon Lalong.

Legit.ng gathered that the statement was issued in Jos by the governor’s director of press and public affairs, Dr. Makut Macham.

The meeting followed the attack on commuters along Rubuka road in Jos North Local Government area during which 23 persons were reportedly killed and 23 injured.

