The APGA governorship candidate, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, is confident of his chances ahead of the Anambra election

Soludo who commended the party for its achievements in Anambra state said APGA is leading the state from level to level

The economist stated that the next governor of the state should be an individual with high academic credentials

Akwa, Anambra - Professor Chukwuma Soludo has predicted that the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) will win the Anambra state governorship election on November 6.

Channels TV reported that Soludo, who is a governorship aspirant of the party, made the prediction on Friday, August 20, at the Alex Ekwueme Square in Akwa.

Professor Chukwuma Soludo has urged the Anambra people to support APGA. Photo: Professor Chukwuma Soludo

Source: Facebook

The economist and a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said APGA is leading the state from level to level.

He said:

“The difference is clear; APGA is that of the people. There are the ones who are coming with a conquering army. They want to conquer Anambra.’’

He also criticised other governorship candidates for declaring only WAEC certificate as their highest educational attainments.

According to This Day, the economist stated people with such certificates are not competent enough to govern Anambra state.

The APGA candidate also thanked the people of the state for giving him the opportunity to fly the party’s flag in the polls.

Anambra Election: APC’s candidate accused of forgery

Meanwhile, the Abuja division of the Federal High Court has been asked to disqualify the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 16, governorship election in Anambra state, Senator Andy Uba, over alleged forgery.

Daily Sun reported that the court is further asked to stop the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to drop Uba's name from the list of eligible candidates for the polls.

Legit.ng gathered that the petitioner also asked the court to bar his political platform (APC) from fielding any other candidate for the election as his replacement, in the event of his disqualification.

Anambra poll: PDP loses out as INEC finally releases list of candidates

In another news, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may not participate in the forthcoming Anambra governorship election unless a miracle happens.

The Punch reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday, August 19, said the final list of candidates that would contest the governorship poll scheduled for November 6, would be published on October 7.

Legit.ng gathered that in a list released on Thursday, August 19, the commission replaced Michael Umeoji with Chukwuma Soludo as the governorship candidate of the APGA.

