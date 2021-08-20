A Nigerian broadcaster, Ayo Ojurongbe, has celebrated bagging a PhD from the University of Philippines Los Banos (UPLB)

Nigerian broadcaster and actor Ayo Ojurongbe has made Nigeria proud by bagging many awards after graduating with a PhD from the University of Philippines Los Banos (UPLB).

Ojurongbe, who is popular for the talk show, Be My Guest, graduated with a PhD in Development Communications with a cognate field in Strategic Planning and Policy. His cognate field is Management at the masters level.

Ayo Ojurongbe has made Nigeria proud in the diaspora with his academic feats. Photo credit: Ayo Ojurongbe

Source: Facebook

The Nigerian man who has been in Asia for seven years took to Facebook page to share the good news alongside two adorable photos of himself.

Bagging many awards

Ojurongbe proved to his colleagues at UPLB that Nigeria is home to lots of brilliant people as he bagged many awards including the University of Philippines Presidential Scholar Award.

Other awards he bagged were the University of Philippines Los Baños Ambassador Award, Pi Gamma Mu International Honor Society in Social Sciences, Phi Kappa Phi International Honor Society.

Expression of gratitude

The Nigerian actor who played a major role in Heaven's Gate expressed gratitude to God for giving him the grace to achieve such academic feats.

He also appreciated the University of Ibadan for the solid foundation he received at the institution.

In his words:

"I truly appreciate and acknowledge the solid foundation I received at the University of Ibadan, Nigeria. Specifically, I acknowledge the immense impact of the Communication and Language Arts Department (my major), at both the BA and MA levels, and that of the Theatre Arts Department (my minor), on my entire life. I have taken uncountable pieces of treasures of you with me everywhere I go!"

It wasn't easy at UPLB

Achieving success at UPLB didn't come on a platter of gold for the Nigerian man who took 15 courses within three and a half years.

Dedicating the accomplishment to God and parent

Ojurongbe dedicated his accomplishment to the glory of God and the loving memory of his parents who invested and were confident in him.

He said:

"I dedicate this accomplishment to the Glory of the Most High, and to the loving memory of my late parents; Venerable Samuel Ayodele Ojurongbe and Mrs Bosede Olufunke Ojurongbe, who sowed the seeds, and were confident that I would reap the harvest."

