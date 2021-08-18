Sunday Oladele, a 72-year-old Nigerian man who fought the injustice of Yabatech for 41 years have breathed his last

Oladele was the pioneer president of the National Association of Nigerian Students and his certificate was seized by his institution due to his activism

He recorded victory against Yabatech but died two weeks after; Senator Dino Melaye has said the deceased should be immortalised

The pioneer president of the National Association of Nigerian Students, Sunday Oladele, has breathed his last upon recording victory after 41 years of fighting Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech) which withheld his certificate.

The struggle

In 1980, Oladele, who died at the age of 72, alongside a few others, led the rebirth of the students’ movement from the proscribed National Union of Nigerian Students after the military government of Olusegun Obasanjo banned student unionism, NAN reports.

The septuagenarian died two weeks after recording victory against Yabatech. Photo credit: Alabi Akeem, Asefon Sunday Dayo

He and other students paid for their activism and the latter had to fight his institution for four decades after withholding his certificate.

Victory at last

Oladele finally won his case against Yabatech and the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges in June 2021, ordered that his certificate be given to him.

He should be immortalised

Speaking with The Punch, the Senator Dino Melaye who is the chairman of Oladele’s burial committee, said the deceased should be immortalised.

In his words:

“He came to Abuja to fight for justice where he met his untimely death. I want to believe that by the time we put our heads together, the Federal Government must immortalise him because there are people of less national value that have been immortalised by the Federal Government."

