Nollywood actress and Rok TV boss, Mary Remmy Njoku, recently opened up about being a woman in the new age

According to her, there is no better time to be one than now but also emphasized that it was important for women to be smart

The film star and mother of three shared her views on a recently-aired episode of Mercy Johnson's cooking show

Mary Remmy Njoku recently advised women on the importance of having a good head on their shoulders so as to go far in life.

The actress shared her thoughts on beauty and brains. Photo credit: @maryremmynjoku

No better time to be a woman

In a clip shared on Mercy Johson's page, Njoku who appeared on Johnson's YouTube cooking show opined that there was no better time to be a woman than the present.

Explaining further, she used the reception of her success as an example. According to her, if it were a man who had achieved all that she has, he wouldn't be celebrated as she has been.

Njoku on beauty and brains

She went on to state that with the right amount of confidence, any woman is beautiful.

However, women should realise that they have to be also smart to go far in life.

In her words:

"Beauty can get you in a room but if you have nothing upstairs, it will not get you a seat at the table."

Watch the clip below:

Njoku's daughter making her proud

Only a few days ago, the actress took to social media with a video of the moment her second child, Kaego made her scream with pride.

The actress had earlier taken to her Instagram page with a video announcing to fans that her daughter got into her first swimming competition and it was a big day for the entire family.

In the video, the mum of three shared showed her five-year-old daughter spotted in the midst of other kids who were twice her age as they climbed the platforms above the pool.

At the prompt of the whistle, the kids dove in with Kaego going in few seconds late. The actress was heard in the video complaining about the delay.

