While a lot of women anticipate and look forward to getting married, Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Tacha is not exactly hyped about it

In a post on Instagram, the entrepreneur disclosed that what happens in the long run in a marriage frightens her

Tacha revealed that her mum is of the opinion that marriage is like an institution where the ones in it are trying to get out

Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem ex-housemate, Tacha has taken to social media with her views on marriage.

In a recent post sighted on Instagram, the young lady shared her conversation with someone where she noted that she is not looking for a husband but money.

Tacha says her mum described marriage as an institution Photo credit: @symply_tacha

Source: Instagram

Tacha's idea about marriage

Taking to her Instagram story, she disclosed that her mum describes marriage as an institution where the people in it are trying to get out and those outside are struggling to get in.

Speaking further, the reality star revealed that the idea of marriage is cringy to her and she is frightened by the kind of events that play out in the long run.

She continued by saying that when she eventually gets married, the vows will be for better- for better and it will last forever.

Tacha also pleaded that nobody should break her soft and fragile heart.

Reactions

Topman_tech_services:

"Where is the lie??? Show me."

Tycoon7up:

"Social media has ruined marriage... Now most of these youth think marriage is a scam."

Ore.eko:

"It’s actually scary.. this generation men makes it hard..you don’t even know if you are making the right decision without him messing up eventually."

Officialamy_white:

"Marriage has its ups and downs but it is left for an individual to make it work, my marriage will last and work out In Jesus name."

BBNaija did not help my life

Big Brother Nigeria 2019 housemate, Tacha, seemed to have ruffled feathers on social media after she posted a video where she claimed that the reality show did not help her life.

It all started when the controversial housemate who was eventually disqualified from the show responded to a person’s comment where they claimed the show helped her.

According to Tacha, she was in fact the one who gave BBNaija a show. Speaking further, she asked what the Pepper Dem season would have been without her.

Source: Legit