Popular Nollywood actress, Mary Remmy Njoku is a proud mum of three and she and her hubby made sure to introduce their kids into the world of swimming

The actress shared a video of the moment her first daughter and second child, Kaego dived into the pool with people twice her age in a competition

Kaego came second even though she jumped in few seconds late and the filmmaker could not contain her joy as she yelled in excitement

Popular Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Mary Remmy Njoku has taken to social media with a video of the moment her second child, Kaego made her scream with pride.

The actress had earlier taken to her Instagram page with a video announcing to fans that her daughter got into her first swimming competition and it was a big day for the entire family.

Mary Njoku and her beautiful first daughter Kaego Photo credit: @maryremmynjoku

Source: Instagram

Kaego the champ

In the video the mum of three shared, her five-year-old daughter was spotted in the midst of other kids who were twice her age as they climbed the platforms above the pool.

At the prompt of the whistle, the kids dove in with Kaego going in few seconds late. The actress was heard in the video complaining about the delay.

Njoku's entire family was there to support their champion as they were heard chanting her name inna bid to encourage her to go faster.

At the end of the day, the little girl came second to the joy of her family and the actress who was also filming screamed and shouted with joy.

Straight out the pool, Kaego ran to her family who received her with joy and cheer.

The filmmaker captioned the post with:

"Omg! Omg! Omg! She got a medal!!!!! What have I done to deserve this! Kaego (5) is swimming with 10yr olds and she came 2nd. 2nd oooooo!!!! This is her first competition! Her 1st!!!"

Watch the video below:

Reactions

Read some of the comments sighted on the beautiful post below:

Uzee_usman:

"This so beautiful to watch awwwwwwww. proud moment walahi."

Elizabethohakwe:

"Why is this making me cry? especially your comment see my pikin oo."

Shreddergang:

"The most beautiful thing today on the internet."

Nkemdilim_love:

"It's the support for me. Congratulations baby."

Benitaonyiuke:

"Wow. Congratulations."

Mary Njoku emotional as kids finish homeschool

In a post which appeared on actress, Mary Njoku's page on Wednesday, August 11, she revealed that her children had been schooling from home for two years.

While noting that her kids kept her busy for no less than two years during their time schooling at home, Njoku said she was missing them already as they prepared to go back to school physically.

The post spurred reactions from her fans, who saluted her motherhood prowess during the homeschooling of her children.

Source: Legit