President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he would leave the country better than he met it in 2015

Buhari made this known at the Presidential Villa on Thursday, August 19, during a closed-door meeting with the service chiefs

The president, who spoke through the minister of defence, Major General Babagana Monguno, said the insecurity would soon be totally addressed

Aso-Rock, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has said his administration would be remembered for great achievements after leaving office in 2023.

Channels TV reports that Buhari made the declaration during a crucial closed-door meeting with service chiefs held on Thursday, August 19, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Presidency: Buhari Reveals What Will Happen After His Tenure in 2023

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that the president also vowed that he would not exit the government as a failure at the end of his second term in office in 2023.

According to the report, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno, conveyed the president’s pledge to State House correspondents at the meeting, which lasted more than five hours.

Monguno disclosed that during the meeting, the service chiefs briefed President Buhari on the security situation in the country.

He further noted that the president is determined to improve security across the country.

The Nation also reports that Monguno said all the issues brought before the president centred mainly on the successes recorded in the operations in the northeast.

He noted that the large numbers of Boko Haram fighters are surrendering in the northeast, noting “never had such large numbers leave the terrorist camp, owing to the relentless activity of the security agencies.”

The NSA, who stated that there is good cooperation, synergy and intelligence-sharing among the Armed Forces, said President Buhari was happy with the briefs he received.

President Buhari, Osinbajo, meet service chiefs in Aso Rock

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that President Buhari on Thursday, August 19, received a security briefing from Service Chiefs at the State House, Abuja.

It was reported that the presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, made this known in a brief statement posted on his official Facebook page.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and other top senior government officials were present at the meeting.

Though the details of the meeting were not released, Legit.ng notes that it came at the time when the nation is witnessing a massive surrendering of Boko Haram terrorists in the northeast.

Governor Zulum says famine imminent in Borno over Boko Haram threat to farmers

In a related report, Professor Babagana Zulum, the governor of Borno state, declared that famine is imminent in the state unless its farmers can return to their farms.

The governor told BBC Hausa Service that the situation has become pathetic in the state now.

Zulum said thousands of refugees who have returned to their communities have no food and cannot cultivate their farmland.

He stressed that people cannot be allowed to die of hunger. He added that he would not allow a situation where children cannot go to school.

The governor said the non-governmental organisations giving support have done their best but are no longer providing food assistance because they are overwhelmed. Zulum said people have to return to their communities to farm and transact businesses.

Source: Legit