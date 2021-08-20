President Buhari has declared that he may change heads of the security agencies in the country if the need arises

Buhari made this known at Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday, August 19, during the National Security Council meeting

The president emphasised that his goal is to end insurgency, banditry and kidnapping in the country before his tenure ends in 2023

Aso-Rock, Abuja - In his efforts to end insurgency in Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, August 19, held a closed-door meeting with security chiefs in Abuja, the nation's capital.

Vanguard reports that the president threatened to rejig the security architecture if it became necessary in order to achieve the desired result and have a secured environment.

President Muhammadu Buhari has threatened to rejig security heads in the country. Credit: Femi Adesina.

Buhari ready to rejig security situation — NSA

The Nation also reports that the president spoke at the National Security Council (NSC) meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, on Thursday, August 19.

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Major-General Babagana Monguno, said the president has expressed his readiness to make more changes in the security architecture of the country if necessary.

He noted that all the issues brought before the president centred mainly on the successes recorded in the operations in the northeast.

Monguno said large numbers of members of the Boko Haram Islamic sect are surrendering in the northeast, noting that “never had such large number left the terrorist camps, owing to the relentless activity of the security agencies.”

The NSA said there is good cooperation, synergy and intelligence-sharing among the armed forces, adding that the president is happy with the briefs he received.

He said:

“The last National Security Council (NSC) meeting we had was on June 18. From that time till now, a lot has happened within the security domain. The president called for this meeting. And it was actually supposed to be for next week, but he drew it back for today (yesterday), for obvious reasons.

“The meeting briefed the president, on the current security situation in the country. Well, I’ll say from the last time we met till now, and all the issues that were brought before the president, were mainly issues arising from the successes recorded in the theatre of operations throughout the northeast.

Source: Legit