Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno has expressed concern over the activities of Boko Haram insurgents in the state

Zulum, who noted that threat by the insurgents have forced farmers out of their farmlands, said hunger may strike in the state if something urgent is not done

The governor noted that the donor agencies have tried their best in the last few months, saying that they have been overwhelmed by the situation

Maiduguri, Borno state - Professor Babagana Zulum, the governor of Borno state, has declared that famine is imminent in the state unless its farmers can return to their farms.

Premium Times reports that the governor told BBC Hausa Service that the situation has become pathetic in the state now.

Governor Babagana Zulum has said that Borno may face famine over Boko Haram activities in the state. Credit: Babagana Zulum.

Legit.ng gathered that Zulum said thousands of refugees who have returned to their communities have no food and cannot cultivate their farmland.

He said:

“No insecurity is worse than food insecurity. Without food to eat terrible things can happen. We have reached a situation that if people are not allowed to farm they can kill themselves and eat.

“Borno is now experiencing food insecurity. We cannot wait for things to get perfect for people to go to farm, we need to be resilient to Boko Haram attacks. We cannot accept a situation where five or 10 gunmen can dislodge a town with over ten thousand dwellers."

People must return to farm to prevent imminent famine

He stressed that people cannot be allowed to die of hunger. He added that he would not allow a situation where children cannot go to school.

The governor said the non-governmental organisations giving support have done their best but are no longer providing food assistance because they are overwhelmed.

Zulum said people have to return to their communities to farm and transact businesses.

President Buhari visits Borno to commission projects

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that President Muhammadu Buhari visited Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, to commission some projects executed by the state government.

It was reported that the presidential jet landed at the Nigerian Air Force wing of the Maiduguri International Airport at 11 am on Thursday, June 17.

The president was received by the state governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, members of national and state Houses of Assemblies, service chiefs, among others.

Source: Legit Newspaper