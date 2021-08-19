President Buhari on Thursday, August 19, had a security meeting with his service chiefs at the State House

The president, his deputy Yemi Osinbajo, and other senior officials were briefed by the service chiefs

Presidential spokesman Femi Adesina disclosed the security briefing but did not give further details

Aso Rock, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, August 19, received a security briefing from Service Chiefs at the State House, Abuja.

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, made this known in a brief statement posted on his official Facebook page.

President Buhari, VP Osinbajo on Thursday, August 19, received a security briefing from Service Chiefs at the State House, Abuja.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and other top senior government officials were present at the meeting.

Though the details of the meeting are yet to be released, Legit.ng notes that it came at the time when the nation is witnessing a massive surrendering of Boko Haram terrorists in the northeast.

Meanwhile, Babagana Zulum, the governor of Borno state, said the ongoing surrender of Boko Haram terrorists has left the northeastern state with two extremely difficult situations.

In a statement posted on the governor's official Facebook page, he said Borno state is in a ‘catch-22 situation' over the unfolding development.

The governor, however, said he will consult with President Buhari, service chiefs, traditional leaders and victims of the terrorists to know the way forward.

The Nigerian Army has reportedly explained that the global convention for which Nigeria is signatory does not allow the killing of surrendered terrorists.

The Army spokesperson, Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, made this known in an interview.

He reiterated that troops deployed for “Operation Hadin Kai” accept surrendered Boko Haram/ ISWAP terrorists in conformity with the international laws and treaties of armed conflict.

Meanwhile, traditional and religious leaders in Borno have said it would be difficult to reintegrate repentant Boko Haram members into their communities.

The leaders expressed fear over the de-radicalisation of repentant members of Boko Haram by the Nigerian Army under its Safe Corridor programme.

Legit.ng gathered that Shehu of Borno, Abubakar El-Kanemi, said the idea is a welcomed one, but that the people would continue to be haunted by the horrors of the insurgency, especially residents of communities where the repentant insurgents are to be incorporated.

