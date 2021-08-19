Big Brother Nigeria season six star, Niyi Lawal, might have been one of the first housemates to leave the Shine Ya Edition of the show but he has no doubt made a lasting impression with his sense of style.

Right from the first night of the show when the housemates were introduced into the house, Niyi already had the aura of respect and importance around him owing to his choice of outfit.

The young man looked dapper in his black suit but also showed a bit of his eccentric side with his colourfully dyed hair.

BBNaija star Niyi Lawal is no doubt a fashionista. Photos: @theniyilawal

Source: Instagram

During the course of the show, Niyi stayed on top of his fashion a-game and a quick check through his Instagram page shows that dressing stylishly isn’t a new thing to him.

Legit.ng has decided to shine the spotlight on BBNaija star, Niyi, and the different times he looked amazing in fashionable pieces.

See below:

1. GQ material:

2. Yellow on black skin is always a hit:

3. Sometimes dress down but make it look hot:

4. One and only Yoruba angel:

5. Coming in hot:

6. Look good and give a peck to the Mrs:

7. Signature is drip:

8. Aladdin is that you?

Nice one.

BBNaija put my marriage to test - Niyi admits

Former BBNaija housemate, Niyi stated that the popular reality TV show put his marriage to test.

Niyi, who was the second housemate to be evicted from the Shine Ya Eye show, revealed that being part of BBNaija didn’t only assess his marriage, but also the relationship he has with his wife.

In an interview with Legit.ng where he made this known, the 33-year-old said he might not have been part of BBNaija if his wife had ruled it out for him.

He said:

“Coming to BBNaija was a test for my marriage and the relationship I have with my wife. We were able to see the bright side instead of the negative side. I asked my wife what she thought about me being on the show at the time I was thinking about it, and she really didn’t know anything about BBNaija. I explained everything about the show to her, and was like if it’s something you can do, why not go for it? I told her it’s a little bit toxic and what people’s perception about the show is, but she didn’t have a problem with me going due to the confidence she has in me. So, it was all positive. We came from a place where we respect each other, irrespective of how it is.”

