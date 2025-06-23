DNA test confirmed the death of Gujarati filmmaker Mahesh Kalavadia after crash near his last known location

What began as a routine meeting turned into a nightmare for the family of Gujarati filmmaker Mahesh Kalavadia, also known as Mahesh Jirawala.

The music director, who was reported missing after the horrifying Air India crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, has now been confirmed dead following DNA analysis.

Jirawala had left home for a business meeting that day and called his wife, Hetal, at 1:14 pm, promising to be home soon.

Just minutes later, the Air India flight AI-171 crashed into the B J Medical Hostel in Shahibaug after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The crash killed 270 people, including nine innocent residents on the ground.

Clues pointed to Tragedy early

When Mahesh failed to return, Hetal grew anxious. After police were contacted, the last known location of his mobile phone was traced to just 700 meters from the crash site. His phone had gone off at exactly 1:40 pm — just one minute after the doomed plane took off.

What police found next added to the dread: a badly burnt Activa scooter, confirmed to be Mahesh’s, was found near the crash site. Later, his phone was also discovered in a switched-off state in the area.

Still, his family refused to accept the worst. They held onto hope, believing he may have survived or been taken in by locals. But their world came crashing down when DNA test results came back positive. Police also matched the chassis number of the scooter to his records.

“They were not ready to believe he was gone. But once the proof was presented, they had no choice but to accept it," a family friend said.

A life cut short

Mahesh Kalavadia was not just a filmmaker. He was a husband, a father of two, and the CEO of Mahesh Jirawala Productions.

Known for directing Gujarati music videos and awareness campaigns, he had carved out a name for himself in regional cinema. He also directed a film in 2019 and was deeply involved in social issues, including HIV/AIDS awareness.

He leaves behind his grieving wife Hetal, a young daughter, and a son.

A crash that stunned the world

The Air India crash has become one of the deadliest aviation disasters in recent history. Of the 279 lives lost, 231 victims have now been identified through DNA testing. So far, 210 bodies have been handed over to families.

The passengers included 155 Indians, 36 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals, one Canadian citizen, and nine locals who perished when the aircraft crashed into the hostel building shortly after takeoff.

Questions continue to swirl around how such a tragedy could happen, with authorities investigating potential technical failures and emergency response lapses.

Air India CEO writes letter to customers

Legit.ng earlier reported that Air India CEO, Campbell Wilson, has written a letter to the customers of the airline to reassure them of the company's commitment to safety.

In the letter, the CEO lamented the tragic incident and stated that the company was fully aware of the extent of suffering relatives of victims must have gone through due to the trauma.

He went on to outline the last time the crashed Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was maintained. According to him, the last major check of the airplane was in June 2023, and the next one was scheduled to happen in December 2025.

