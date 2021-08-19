The Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), has expressed readiness of its candidate in Anambra state, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo against any party, in the November 6 governorship elections

Speaking with newsmen in Awka, on Wednesday August 18, the state chairman of the party, Uche Ugwuoji stated ZLP was not afraid of those parties, as crisis had affected them

The party reinstated its aim in winning the election, saying they are not scared of other candidates, ex- Professor Chukwuma Soludo of APGA and Senator Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

The Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), has said its candidate in the November 6 election in Anambra State, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, is ready against any party. Photo credit: Obiora Okonkwo/Prof Chukwuma Soludo CFR

The ZLP called on the opposition parties to withdraw from the November governorship poll, as their inconsistencies in candidate was confusing the people.

“We are urging the APC, PDP and APGA to withdraw from the November 6 election, as they do not have valid candidates."

Also, the state publicity secretary of the party’s campaign council, Mr. Afam Ofomata, said the contest by the three parties would be efforts in futility, especially the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Adding that the confusion trailing the authenticity of candidates of the parties would confuse the electorate.

Earlier, Vanguard report indicates that on the day of the governorship primary, one of the top contenders, Dr. George Moghalu, shouted out to Nigerians, stressing that materials and personnel for the intra-party election could not be seen at any of the 326 electoral wards of the state.

