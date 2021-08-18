Actress Ronke Odusanya’s baby daddy recently dedicated a lovely post to their daughter on the occasion of her second birthday

The dad who had doubted her paternity in the past explained how proud and lucky he is to be able to call the celebrant his daughter

He shared a video in which he was spotted with his daughter and some followers joined him in wishing her well

Nollywood actress Ronke Odusanya’s estranged baby daddy had nothing but lovely words for their daughter, Fife, on the occasion of her second birthday.

The doting dad took to his Instagram page with a special post in which he showered endearing words on the celebrant.

According to him, the little one is the apple of his eyes and he is lucky to be able to call her his daughter.

Ronke Odusanya's baby daddy marks daughter's birthday. Photo: @jago000007/@ronkeodusanya

Source: Instagram

He also prayed for his baby girl while noting that she is kind and caring. He wrote:

"I hope that life always brings you happiness, just as you deserve. You are the sweetest, kindest, most caring young person I know, and I am so proud and lucky to be able to call you my daughter!"

A video that came along with his post captured the dad and his daughter spending some time together.

See his post below:

Followers join him in celebrating

Upon sharing the post, followers thronged the comment section with congratulatory messages for the celebrant.

Read some of their comments below:

odunayorotimi said:

"Happy birthday to you my dear long life and good health."

officialtola01 said:

"Happy Birthday daddy’s girl. Length of years in good health."

olasboy25 said:

"Happy birthday to beautiful girl, God bless her new age."

omolara.cutebabe said:

"Happy birthday to you pretty baby llnp."

Actress Ronke Odusanye agrees to carry out paternity test

In February 2021, Legit.ng reported that actress Ronke Odusanya and her baby daddy Jago decided to go to court over the custody of their daughter among other reasons.

The actress was told to carry out a paternity test for their little girl to ascertain if Jago is her father.

Ronke, however, agreed on the condition that her baby daddy would foot the bills.

Source: Legit