A groom was overwhelmed with emotions as he expressed gratitude to his aunt who took him to the US to start life afresh

In the video, the groom laid flat on the floor at his wedding occasion and sobbed softly at the feet of the aunt

It took his aunt, her husband and another man to get the teary groom back on his feet to continue the dance

An emerging video has captured a groom showing appreciation to his benefactor in a heartwarming way.

The groom named Ifeanyi Anthony, in a video shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, laid flat on the floor as he sobbed at the feet of a woman said to be his aunt.

Efforts by the aunt to get him back on his feet were unsuccessful until she was assisted by her husband and another man.

The aunt and her husband danced with the groom at the wedding occasion while he still sobbed softly.

The groom gushes over the aunt and her husband as he recalls their kindness towards him

Narrating the reason behind his actions, the groom recalled how the aunt named Joy Babatunde and her hubby Bright Babatunde had sponsored his move to the US to begin life afresh.

He said this happened at a time he faced eviction from his apartment, battled depression, asthma attack and other problems.

Now, life has turned around for him as he is living fine and already has his own house.

Nigerians react

@sir_eltee said:

"This feels so good to watch. It’s good to appreciate those who have helped and cared for us in this life. Gratitude is a powerful catalyst for happiness."

@paradises_best reacted:

"If you get family members wey get your back,you don’t know what God has done for you o

"Some of us,our family members want to be the only ones in big and high places so that the rest of us go dey worship dem. Laslas,God No Go Shame Us."

@vickyjay_ wrote:

"His aunt and her husband must be good relatives, the groom himself was well brought up to take it upon himself not to make them regret their actions."

@eneh_jane commented:

"So beautiful … not like all those relatives that did not invest in you and when u make it they start looking for ways to bill u …. Buzzing ur phone with chest full of entitlements …"

