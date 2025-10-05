Nwankwo Kanu has been honoured by Italian club Inter Milan as they posted his iconic goal against Atalanta on March 14, 1998

More than 26 years after his departure from the club, Italian giants Inter Milan have paid a tribute to Nigerian football legend Kanu Nwankwo.

This comes barely a month after Taribo West lamented that Nigerian football legends are not celebrated.

'Papilo', as the forward is fondly called, joined the Nerazzurri in 1996, managing just 12 Serie A appearances before his departure in 1999.

Inter Milan pay tribute to Kanu Nwankwo. Photo: Matthew Ashton.

Source: Getty Images

He scored his only goal for the club in a Serie A match against Atalanta on March 14, 1998, during a 4-0 home win.

Kanu found the back of the net in the 77th minute when he brought down Francesco Moriero's cross with his chest, before tucking home from close range.

The goal remains iconic, and the club has taken to their social media handle to share the clip, reminding fans how spectacular the goal was.

His stint at the Italian club was marred by a severe health crisis as he suffered a heart condition, which severely curtailed his playing time.

Inter also shared a clip of Taribo West, who was also at the club between 1997 and 1999, playing 44 league matches and registering a goal.

Taribo netted his only goal for the Serie A giants during their intense encounter against Atalanta on November 9, 1997, which ended in a 2-1 home win.

Fans have taken to the comment sections of the posts on TikTok.

Inyeneobong Udofia said:

"Kanu: A True Legend of the game."

SAADABUBAKAR wrote:

"We are proud of Nigerians."

Kene posited

"Nigeria no small na our politicians Dey mess us up."

ĨMMÅČŰŁÃŤĘ:

"Is it only me that noticed under 24hr most of the popular football club on tiktok are using Nigeria 🇳🇬 music has there sound."

~_THE_MANUAL_tv📺

"All this is to let Ademola Lookman get attracted to Inter Milan."

Young Z posted:

"they are using it to celebrate our independeñce day."

When Taribo clashed with Lippi

Only recently, Inter Milan legend Christian Vieri opened up on Taribo West's conversation with the legendary Marcello Lippi.

In a throwback video on X, the Italy legend said the former Super Eagles player told the manager that God told him to play a match. Vieri said via ThisDay:

“It was Saturday morning, we were all standing around and Lippi told us the line-up so we could go out and get the practice session in. Taribo West stood up and with this big deep voice said: ‘Mister! God told me that I have to play!"

Inter Milan pay tribute to Taribo West. Photo: Jean Michel Bancet.

Source: Getty Images

Taribo's salary in 1999 emerges

Legit.ng earlier reported that Taribo West's salary in 1999 emerged online after he complained that the Federal Government of Nigeria abandoned former players.

The defender reportedly earned £1.24 million (₦193 million) in a season at that time, making him one of the highest-paid players in the world at that time.

Source: Legit.ng