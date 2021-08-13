Comedian Bovi has shared a hilarious video of his daughter, Elena, with members of the online community

The video captured a rib-cracking interaction between the young lady and her mother Kris Asimonye

Elena took a jab at both of her parents and she got their fans, industry colleagues laughing hard in the comment section

Comedian Bovi surely has a smart and talented that daughter and the proud dad doesn’t shy away from showing her off.

In a recent video sighted on his Instagram page, the young lady, Elena, was seen having an interesting conversation with her mother Kris Asimonye.

Bovi's daughter Elena roasts him and wife. Photo: @officialbovi

Source: Instagram

From indications, the mother and daughter talked about their physical attributes and Elena wasn’t having it when her mum described herself as ugly.

Elena was quick to point out that if she (Kris) is ugly, then it means she (Elena) is also ugly. The little one explained further that after a mum gives birth, half of her physical attributes are transferred to the baby.

However, Kris quickly cut her daughter short by noting that she is ugly and got the attribute from her dad’s village.

Elena fired back stating that her mum deliberately married from Bovi’s village.

Watch the funny interaction below:

Fans, colleagues react

The interaction between the mother and daughter got people talking with some commending Elena's smartness.

Read comments below:

rxlassie said:

"She is beautiful and very smart. Love you girl."

me_yuwa said:

"I have watched it like 20× and still laughing."

stevechuks_ said:

"She had the best comebacks."

mrchidozie said:

"Young girl that’s your mother pls take it easy on her."

sunmboadeoye said:

" Jesus Christ watching and thinking If Baby sparkle ask me this kain question, wetin I go say? She’s tooooo assertive in a GOOOOOOOD WAY."

I never wanted a girl child, Bovi shares

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Bovi took to social media with a photo of him and his daughter rocking matching outfits.

The actor who revealed that he had always wanted only boys rocked gangster poses with the girl who seemed to be his bestie.

Fans and colleagues of the comedian flooded the comment section with remarks as they gushed over the photos.

