Popular comedian AY has taken to his Instagram page to show off some of his skills as he turned a new age

The actor turned the big 50 on Thursday, August 19, and shared the news with his fans and friends online

Followers and colleagues of the comedian took to his page to shower prayers on him and wish him well

Popular comedian AY is in his golden jubilee and the father of one can't contain his excitement.

The comedian took to his Instagram page to share a video of how he celebrated himself before day broke.

Comedian AY marks 50th birthday

In the video, the actor was spotted in a robe as he danced across his mansion. He later placed his hands on a railing and twerked there, to the delight of his wife and the other guests in his house.

AY could not contain his joy at his new age as he even gave the Michael Jackson dance steps. A voice was later heard telling the comedian that they want to sleep.

The comedian refused, noting that it's his birthday.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Fans and friends celebrate AY

frankedoho:

"Ose. Happy Birthday."

idia.aisien:

"Omg!!!!! Happy birthday king AY!!!"

bouquiunstoppable:

"Happy birthday❤️❤️❤️"

officiallrosie:

"Happy birthday sir. God bless you sir."

samklef:

"Happy birthday brozay."

adaoraukoh:

"Happy Birthday Boss....Wow. 50 has never looked this good."

ghugohills:

"Wow! Happy birthday to you AY! You’re phenomenal…many blessings."

htitilola:

"Happy birthday sir."

spycesignatures:

"Happy birthday mentor."

