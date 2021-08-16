A man has earned the admiration of social media users as he surprised a poor mother of three with his kind act

Ina video shared by the man, he approached the woman by the side of the road where she sat seeking alms

After interrogating her briefly, the kind man gave the woman and her kids cash each and also foodstuffs

A kind man has got many emotional on social media after he showed kindness to a poor female beggar with three kids.

It is said that the poor woman makes the walk to the roadside with the three little kids early before sunrise and seek alms from people.

He told the woman to head home as the kids were too young to be begging Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by BI Phakathi

The man BI Phakathi, in a video he shared on his Facebook page, approached the woman and engaged in a brief conversation with her.

Upon understanding her plight, he gave the woman and each of the kids wads of cash. He also gave the woman foodstuffs and told her never to beg with the kids as they were too young for it.

The stunned woman was emotional as she received the gifts with joy and appreciated the kind man.

As is his usual fashion, the man refused to show his face in the video except for his hand that showed when he handed the woman the foodstuffs and his voice that can be heard in the background.

His kindness melted hearts

Esther Marfil Iinaga commented:

"What a precious heart for helping poor people. I was greatly touched for watching this kind of video. If all FB viewers will see this video, will realized the importance of unconditional love to help out neighbors in dire needs. Thank you for sharing your heart, BI Phakathi."

Anet Richards said:

"God has Angels all over the world ,but would never embarrass his Children.,but Leave it to the children to testify and praise his name for the Angels good deeds and don't forget to say thank you Lord.. we Praise Him for these Angels."

Nelia Nell wrote:

"This breaks my heart.

"As i was watching this and looking at my 18 month old baby my heart was so sore. This pore mother and her children."

Susan Warren stated:

"It's very sad but who will she leave them with, then that will be are nexts talk ,it's good she had them with her that's are good mother making sure they r safe with her, pray all will be well with her n them lord."

