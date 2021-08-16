Sweet Moment Man Proposed to Lady in Church While Pastor Prayed for Her, She Falls in Surprise in Video
- A man caused huge stir in church as he proposed to the love of his life while a pastor was praying for her
- In the adorable video, the unsuspecting lady was overwhelmed with surprise and fell to the floor while trying to confirm if it was for real
- She then stood up, sobbed and fell again while the congregation encouraged, celebrated her with a resounding applause
Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!
A lady was treated to a lovely proposal surprise many people have adjudged one of the best so far.
Her man made the move (proposed) while a pastor prayed for her in church.
The man, in the video shared on Facebook by BI Phakathi, sat at the front seat and watched keenly while the pastor prayed for the lady.
Sensing that the pastor rounded off the prayers, he quickly went on one knee holding forth the engagement ring.
Kind man gives woman who begs on the road with her kids cash and foodstuffs, refuses to show his face in video
Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
The lady didn't see it coming
The unsuspecting lady made to return to her seat only to be faced with the proposal.
Overwhelmed with emotions, the lady went berserk and first fell to the floor.
She then stood up and waved to God in appreciation while sobbing softly.
As if trying to confirm if she wasn't seeing things, the lady went back and forth and let out a scream while the congregation applauded her in celebration.
She eventually received the ring and hugged the boyfriend.
Many people gush
Inyoni Enhle wrote:
"Congratulations to them, may God continue to bless our brothers and sisters who are looking for their partners too me Included, love is such a beautiful thing and very energising to those who lost hope."
Amber Nicole Hamilton said:
"Best wedding proposal ever. Congratulations to you both. Many blessings for a long happy marriage. Always remember with God as the head of your marriage it will last even through rough times."
Man wins gold medal at Olympics, goes back to lady who paid his fare, appreciates her in viral video
Fackson Nyendwa commented:
"Right timing brotherman, you single matured and ready for marriage brethren i wish you to know that you are the very reason why that brother/sister is busy fasting and praying. Y can't you be the answer the Lord has prepared?"
Viwe Mtakwende recalled:
"Wow this is beautiful, reminds me of how my hubby proposed, he was preaching that day and to think I was not going to come to Church that day, but something said go to Church and to my surprise wow God is good."
Man surprise lady as he propose to her on a private jet
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had proposed to his girlfriend on a private jet.
The four-picture story of the lovely event started with a first which showed the young man in a jet with his 'babe' all smiles as they looked out the left side of the window.
He said the holy spirit told him: Man shares photos as he exposes his pastor for marrying his wife of 12 years
In what is a well-organised surprise, the lady's eyes caught an unusual inscription on the sands.
The inscription says "Love, marry me?" and was followed with a third picture showing the lady bowed in emotions as she couldn't believe her eyes.
Source: Legit