A beautiful bride was emotional in a heartwarming video after her parents flew all the way from Brazil to attend her wedding in the United States

The hubby planned the surprise to make his wife happy; the surprise also got the parents and the groom emotional

Social media users instantly fell in love with the video and they flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts

A heartwarming video has captured the moment a beautiful bride got emotional after seeing her parents who flew all the way from Brazil to attend her wedding in the United States.

The hubby planned the surprise for his bride and it got everyone emotional, including the parents.

Bride got emotional after seeing her parents flew from Brazil to attend her wedding. Photo credit: @linenas

Source: Instagram

In the video that was shared on Instagram by the bride with the handle @alinenas, the young lady embraced her parents as her eyes welled up in tears. She let the tears of joy flow and got her parents and hubby emotional.

The bride's dad could be seen asking his son-in-law what's up and hugging him tightly. The smile on his face suggested appreciation for making his daughter happy.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Many react to the heartwarming video

The video was also shared by @goodnews_movement and many social media users flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

@tishacampbellmartin said:

"This is so beautiful."

@dina_massery commented:

"It’s the dad hugging his future son in law so tightly that really did me in."

@cldever61 wrote:

"He just scored major son-in-law and wife brownie points! BIG TIME!"

@pablo__mateus commented:

"That’s the father in law we all want: “what’s up bro?""

Bride displays amazing dancing skills on wedding day

In other news, a bride simply identified as Queen has got people talking on social media after displaying her dancing skills while slugging it out with her hubby on the dance floor.

As the couple danced to Naira Marley's Coming, the bride proved to her hubby that she came prepared. She bent down low as she twerked and got the guest screaming.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @marieswedding, one of the groomsmen made money rain on the couple and the bride went almost on her knees as she twerked in her big white gown.

Source: Legit Nigeria