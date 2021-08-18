BBNaija housemates Angel and Michael were recently spotted in the kitchen having a conversation

Angel was heard telling the male housemate about her childhood and Michael was heard saying she had a rough one

Michael later asked about her dad and Angel described him as the coolest guy on the planet earth

BBNaija housemates Angel and Michael are getting to know each other as they were seen working together in the kitchen.

While working, Angel was gisting Michael about her growing and how she would have been her dad's favourite if she had seen him while growing up.

BBNaija: Angel tells Michael about her childhood. Photos: @bankybestowed

Source: Instagram

Angel tells Michael about herself

According to her, when her mum had her, she was taken to meet her dad but Angel's mum was sent back.

Describing her dad as the coolest guy on the planet, Angel stated that if she ever decides to get married she would look for a man like him.

The beautiful housemate revealed that her dad was 21 and her mum 17 when they had her.

Angel stated that it was acceptable that to have a child at a young age unlike in today's world.

Watch her speak below:

Reactions

Some viewers of the show were irritated that Angel continues to talk about sl*t-shaming.

Read some comments below:

ufi_nat:

"Is only sl*t-shaming angel knowns ..this is the 5TH time.. Even in HER presentation."

_ireneamy:

"God has done it."

____ro._.se____:

"After watching Michael and Angel's conversation I don't see myself glued to the tv anymore."

chioma_nelly_adindu:

"I really don't like this thing Angel does....using her sl*t-shaming script to get the men. She doesn't observe boundaries with men. Did same with Kayvee, Cross Sammie. She is actually loose."

