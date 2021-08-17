Cute bunny names: find a perfect name for your long-eared friend

If you have recently got yourself a pet rabbit, you are probably thinking about what name to give your new friend. Luckily, we have a massive collection of bunny names ready for you, so check out our best suggestions.

There are plenty of rabbit names for you to choose from if you are a proud owner of a pet bunny.

In case your imagination is running dry, we are here to help you out with some of the best names for bunnies. Perhaps, one of these sweet or exotic bunny names will resonate with you and be a perfect option for your furry friend.

What is the most popular rabbit name?

If you wish to know what variants are the most popular currently, here is a list of common names for rabbits.

Oreo

Thumper

Coco

Bun

Cinnabun

Cinnamon

Bugsy

Bella

Peter

Daisy

May

Jane

Cute bunny names

These cute rabbit names will make your long-eared buddy even more adorable. They can be used for both male and female bunnies.

Fluffy

Lilly Belle

Buttons

Honey Bunny

Miffy

Dolly

Flower

Bubbles

Petunia

Daffodil

Tulip

Rosie

Ruffles

Clumsy

Shimmer

Spanky

Carrot

Lucky

Goldie

Dizzy

Bubba

Dewey

Fuzzy

Dapper

Loco

Sparkle

Blueberry

Ebony

Daffodil

Cadbury

Girl bunny names

In this section, you can check out some female bunny names that will be the perfect fit for your fluffy little girl.

Alice

Annie

Betsy

Bonnie

Buttercup

Candy

Charm

Dixie

Dulcie

Ellie

Fifi

Flopsy

Gabby

Ginger

Gracie

Harley

Hattie

Hershey

Honey

Ivy

Jade

Jazmin

Jessica Rabbit

Juliet

Kenzie

Kiki

Lilly

Lucy

Missy

Mittens

Molly

Muffin

Nala

Olive

Paisley

Peaches

Penny

Poppy

Princess

Quincy

Remi

Roxanne

Ruby

Sadie

Sandy

Sassy

Selene

Snowy

Snuffy

Sprinkles

Stella

Suki

Sunny

Tessa

Tia

Trixie

Twinkle

Violet

Willow

Woozy

Zoey

Boy bunny names

These male bunny names would be a great fit for your little baby boy bunny.

Ace

Alfie

Archie

Barney

Benji

Billy

Blaze

Bruno

Buster

Caesar

Charlie

Chewbacca

Chip

Chomper

Cookie

Dallas

Denzel

Draco

Echo

Fabio

Flumpy

Freddie

George

Goofy

Gus

Harvey

Hopper

Hugo

Iggy

Jackie

Jonas

Knight

Lenny

Leopold

Marble

Merlin

Momo

Nacho

Noodle

Oliver

Oscar

Pancake

Pepsi

Prince

Raven

Riley

Romeo

Rufus

Sammy

Scotch

Simba

Smokey

Spencer

Stanley

Stewie

Teddy

Tigger

Trumpet

Waldo

Yoda

Ziggy

Zorro

Funny bunny names

If you want your little pet to stand out, you can use a pun as a name. This way, everyone who hears your baby bunny's moniker will be guaranteed to chuckle.

Rabbit DeNiro

Rabbit Downey Jr

Luke Skyhopper

Obi Bun Kenobi

Harry Hopper

Napoleon Bunnyparte

Barak O'Bunny

Bun Affleck

Jumposaurus Rex

Bunnydict Cumberbatch

Santa Paws

Unique bunny names

Maybe you want to give your little rabbit a name which is a pop culture reference? Here are some of the most hilarious and cute names for bunnies.

Peter Rabbit

Benjamin Bunny

Cottontail

Bugs Bunny

Roger Rabbit

Lola Bunny

Buster Baxter

Skippy Bunny

Swift Heart Rabbit

Vanilla the rabbit

Oswald the lucky rabbit

Good names for bunnies

These good bunny names will serve you if you ever decide to give a unique and interesting name to your baby rabbit.

Strawberry

Lemon

Skittles

Marshmallow

Snickers

Caramel

Pepper

Buttons

Snowy

Treacle

Leon

Scooby

Snowflake

Cuddles

Mable

Milky Bar

Nutmeg

Blossom

Cherry

Arlo

Esme

Jasmine

Sage

Chocolate Chip

Snickerdoodle

Macaroon

Sherbet

Pudding

Brownie

Strudel

Chips

Pretzel

Popcorn

Pickles

Brown Sugar

Minestrone

Chowder

Pumpkin

Lettuce

Chardonnay

Pistachio

Cashew

Almond

Milkshake

Latte

Mocha

Baguette

Pumpernickel

Ivory

Lilac

Roux

Sienna

Binky

Wiggles

Whiskers

Silver

Aspen

Juniper

Chipmunk

Dawn

Every baby rabbit name on this list is unique and memorable. Lucky rabbit owners should take a look at these cute bunny names and pick one to their liking.

