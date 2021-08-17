Cute bunny names: find a perfect name for your long-eared friend
If you have recently got yourself a pet rabbit, you are probably thinking about what name to give your new friend. Luckily, we have a massive collection of bunny names ready for you, so check out our best suggestions.
There are plenty of rabbit names for you to choose from if you are a proud owner of a pet bunny.
In case your imagination is running dry, we are here to help you out with some of the best names for bunnies. Perhaps, one of these sweet or exotic bunny names will resonate with you and be a perfect option for your furry friend.
What is the most popular rabbit name?
If you wish to know what variants are the most popular currently, here is a list of common names for rabbits.
- Oreo
- Thumper
- Coco
- Bun
- Cinnabun
- Cinnamon
- Bugsy
- Bella
- Peter
- Daisy
- May
- Jane
Cute bunny names
These cute rabbit names will make your long-eared buddy even more adorable. They can be used for both male and female bunnies.
- Fluffy
- Lilly Belle
- Buttons
- Honey Bunny
- Miffy
- Dolly
- Flower
- Bubbles
- Petunia
- Daffodil
- Tulip
- Rosie
- Ruffles
- Clumsy
- Shimmer
- Spanky
- Carrot
- Lucky
- Goldie
- Dizzy
- Bubba
- Dewey
- Fuzzy
- Dapper
- Loco
- Sparkle
- Blueberry
- Ebony
- Cadbury
Girl bunny names
In this section, you can check out some female bunny names that will be the perfect fit for your fluffy little girl.
- Alice
- Annie
- Betsy
- Bonnie
- Buttercup
- Candy
- Charm
- Dixie
- Dulcie
- Ellie
- Fifi
- Flopsy
- Gabby
- Ginger
- Gracie
- Harley
- Hattie
- Hershey
- Honey
- Ivy
- Jade
- Jazmin
- Jessica Rabbit
- Juliet
- Kenzie
- Kiki
- Lilly
- Lucy
- Missy
- Mittens
- Molly
- Muffin
- Nala
- Olive
- Paisley
- Peaches
- Penny
- Poppy
- Princess
- Quincy
- Remi
- Roxanne
- Ruby
- Sadie
- Sandy
- Sassy
- Selene
- Snowy
- Snuffy
- Sprinkles
- Stella
- Suki
- Sunny
- Tessa
- Tia
- Trixie
- Twinkle
- Violet
- Willow
- Woozy
- Zoey
Boy bunny names
These male bunny names would be a great fit for your little baby boy bunny.
- Ace
- Alfie
- Archie
- Barney
- Benji
- Billy
- Blaze
- Bruno
- Buster
- Caesar
- Charlie
- Chewbacca
- Chip
- Chomper
- Cookie
- Dallas
- Denzel
- Draco
- Echo
- Fabio
- Flumpy
- Freddie
- George
- Goofy
- Gus
- Harvey
- Hopper
- Hugo
- Iggy
- Jackie
- Jonas
- Knight
- Lenny
- Leopold
- Marble
- Merlin
- Momo
- Nacho
- Noodle
- Oliver
- Oscar
- Pancake
- Pepsi
- Prince
- Raven
- Riley
- Romeo
- Rufus
- Sammy
- Scotch
- Simba
- Smokey
- Spencer
- Stanley
- Stewie
- Teddy
- Tigger
- Trumpet
- Waldo
- Yoda
- Ziggy
- Zorro
Funny bunny names
If you want your little pet to stand out, you can use a pun as a name. This way, everyone who hears your baby bunny's moniker will be guaranteed to chuckle.
- Rabbit DeNiro
- Rabbit Downey Jr
- Luke Skyhopper
- Obi Bun Kenobi
- Harry Hopper
- Napoleon Bunnyparte
- Barak O'Bunny
- Bun Affleck
- Jumposaurus Rex
- Bunnydict Cumberbatch
- Santa Paws
Unique bunny names
Maybe you want to give your little rabbit a name which is a pop culture reference? Here are some of the most hilarious and cute names for bunnies.
- Peter Rabbit
- Benjamin Bunny
- Cottontail
- Bugs Bunny
- Roger Rabbit
- Lola Bunny
- Buster Baxter
- Skippy Bunny
- Swift Heart Rabbit
- Vanilla the rabbit
- Oswald the lucky rabbit
Good names for bunnies
These good bunny names will serve you if you ever decide to give a unique and interesting name to your baby rabbit.
- Strawberry
- Lemon
- Skittles
- Marshmallow
- Snickers
- Caramel
- Pepper
- Buttons
- Snowy
- Treacle
- Leon
- Scooby
- Snowflake
- Cuddles
- Mable
- Milky Bar
- Nutmeg
- Blossom
- Cherry
- Arlo
- Esme
- Jasmine
- Sage
- Chocolate Chip
- Snickerdoodle
- Macaroon
- Sherbet
- Pudding
- Brownie
- Strudel
- Chips
- Pretzel
- Popcorn
- Pickles
- Brown Sugar
- Minestrone
- Chowder
- Pumpkin
- Lettuce
- Chardonnay
- Pistachio
- Cashew
- Almond
- Milkshake
- Latte
- Mocha
- Baguette
- Pumpernickel
- Ivory
- Lilac
- Roux
- Sienna
- Binky
- Wiggles
- Whiskers
- Silver
- Aspen
- Juniper
- Chipmunk
- Dawn
Every baby rabbit name on this list is unique and memorable. Lucky rabbit owners should take a look at these cute bunny names and pick one to their liking.
